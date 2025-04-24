McKenna: My Full Focus is on Town

Thursday, 24th Apr 2025 16:18 Town boss Kieran McKenna has reaffirmed his intention to remain with the Blues despite relegation from the Premier League appearing certain to be confirmed this weekend at Newcastle. Anything other than a Blues win at St James’ Park and a West Ham defeat at Brighton would send Town back to the Championship after one season back in the top flight. McKenna committed his future to the Blues, with whom he signed a new contract which runs until the summer of 2028 last summer following interest from Brighton, Manchester United and Chelsea, a fortnight ago and when the same question was put to him again today, said nothing had changed, despite being linked with his old club Tottenham in some quarters and speculation that Fulham and Brentford might look in his direction should their managers move on in the close season. “That's where my focus is,” McKenna said. “I've spoken about it before, so I'm not going to answer the question every week. “I've already answered it and nothing has changed in that department. My full focus is towards that. “In a project that has been an incredible journey, the project here is to try and build a sustainable Premier League football club. “We've taken some incredible steps to that quicker than anyone would have believed. It looks like we're going to take a step back this year, but that's often how progression needs to happen. “We're all focused on making the best of the next few games and then tackling the next challenge, whatever it will be next season. It's my full 100 per cent focus.” Asked whether the club’s American owners retain their enthusiasm after a bruising first encounter with the Premier League, he added: “Most certainly. The ins and outs of that are questions for [chairman and CEO] Mark [Ashton] and not myself, but we've got fantastic owners and investors who it's not just about money, but it's about the support that they give, the clarity and composure that they give and they are a fantastic ownership group who support us in every way. “They've probably seen this year and they share the same emotions as many Ipswich fans and many Ipswich players and staff members. There's been a lot to enjoy about the season. We all would have enjoyed winning more games. “And, like everyone else involved in the football club, they will have learned a lot as well and plan to use the year and the progress over the last three years as now another step towards bringing the club forward to their ultimate aim of really building and rebuilding an established Premier League football club. I'm sure they have taken a lot from it, as we all have.” Earlier today, the club announced that season ticket prices are increasing by 10 per cent ahead of 2025/26 and McKenna was asked for his message for fans weighing up whether to renew. “They've been fantastic and they've got a really big role to play,” he said. “Look, I don't want to talk too much about next year because it's Saturday first of all and they've got a big journey up at St James's Park, and we want them to enjoy it, we want to make it the best one possible. And we'll try and do the same next week at Everton and then at Brentford and at Leicester and at West Ham. “But they've been outstanding this year in terms of how they've supported the players, the staff and everyone. They've represented the club really, really well. “And it's appreciated by all and commented by all, especially. I know Jens [Cajuste] has spoken about it, but different players who've maybe been at different clubs and in different countries are really astounded by the support that has been here. “We want to keep earning it and we're going to keep looking to do that. I don't think we could work much harder than we are at the moment. “The supporters are supporting us, but we all want to win more games, send them home happy on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon whenever it might be more often. So, that's a big driving force for us. “We want to try and do that in the next five games if we can. And certainly going into next season, the support that they've given the group will be a big motivating factor in pre-season for the group to push on again.”

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



tractorboybig added 16:30 - Apr 24

he is on a five year contract.........what else can he say? -1

WestSussexBlue added 16:33 - Apr 24

Never has a club taken a step back with relegation imminent yet be in such a positive and progressive position. Kmc has again reiterated his commitment, there’s even hints that Delap could again be leading the line for Town next season. Both situations could change of course, the owners and Mark Ashton remain driven to establish Town as an established Premier League club. To do that we need stability and consistency, keeping Kmc would be essential to the long term plan. 2

BotesdaleBlue added 16:37 - Apr 24

Our manager does put things into such brilliant context and sets just the right tone as he gets his messages across. 0

cooper4england added 16:41 - Apr 24

Love him to stay but accept he may go. I worry more about Mark Ashton being poached. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments