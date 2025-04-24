McKenna: Focus and Motivation Not an Issue

Thursday, 24th Apr 2025 17:03 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says it’s not difficult to get his players focused on matches, despite the club already being effectively relegated from the Premier League. Town’s exit from the top flight after one season will be confirmed at Newcastle on Saturday unless the Blues beat the Magpies and 17th-placed West Ham lose at Brighton. “Just focused on the task at hand, to be honest,” McKenna said when asked about the mood in the camp given the current situation. “Look, the scale of the games we've had, Chelsea away, then Arsenal at home, off the back of what they were off the back of, and now Newcastle at St James' Park with the context that they're in at the moment, it isn't very hard to get the group focused. “And we've got a small group at the moment in terms of availability, so everyone out on the training pitch knows that they're going to be needed, they're going to be involved in the game. “The boys are focused on the task at hand. I honestly don't think anyone's thinking too much about anything too far down the line or even their own individual futures. “I think those who are fit, especially, are just really focused on trying to get the preparation that we need and being ready to go to the game on Saturday and give it our best.” He added: “I don't know the numbers exactly, but how many of our players on Saturday will have played at St James's Park is pretty low. “For the large majority of them, this is their first season in the Premier League or their first season in a long time for a few of them. “So, no, the motivation isn't a problem. The players are really motivated. They're showing that in training and in the games and I think they'll show that again on Saturday. “It's a fantastic game, a big, big, big challenge, no two ways about it, and those who have the chance to be involved in it are looking forward to it but knowing that it's going to be a big test. Motivation, focus, all those things, honestly, they’ve not been a big challenge.” McKenna said recently that plans are already being put in place for next season and he says pre-season is being put together. “It's getting there,” he said. “Every club will have had their meetings about that at this stage. “And, of course, you have to, especially as a club, when you don't know what division you might be in, you have to have plan A and plan B. So, both plans are in place and that's all in the background.” Asked whether it will include a return to Austria for a pre-season camp as per the previous two summers, he added: “Possible!”

