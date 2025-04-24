McKenna: Humphreys Loan Exactly What We Wanted
Thursday, 24th Apr 2025 17:37
Blues manager Kieran McKenna says Cameron Humphreys’ loan at Wycombe Wanderers has been exactly what Town wanted for the 21-year-old, who this week was named the Chairboys’ Young Player of the Year.
Humphreys joined the Buckinghamshire side, who are currently third in League One, two points behind second-placed Wrexham with two matches to play, in August and has impressed with the Adams Park faithful nicknaming him ‘The Suffolk Messi’.
“It's very good and exactly what we wanted for Cameron, really,” McKenna said, reflecting on the spell.
“He's had a full season of playing. You can never be sure, but we were pretty sure whichever team were lucky enough to get him, he'd be a big player for them.
“He's done very well and let's hope he can get his third promotion in three years. I'm not sure how many people would have had three promotions by the age of 21, but if he can do that, I'm sure someone will dig through the record books to see if anyone else has done it. I hope maybe he'll get four by the time he's 22!”
Humphreys, who has made 41 starts and six sub appearances in all competitions this season, scoring seven times and picking up six assists, has played a more advanced role for Wycombe than he has for Town.
“He's versatile and that's a good thing,” McKenna continued. “At his age, that's a strength that they should lean into.
“He's played higher up. Usually, when you go on your first loan, you get played higher up than what you end up playing.
“He's played as a midfielder this year, more often as an attacking midfielder, sometimes as a 10 off of either side, so he's capable of doing all those roles. And he's, of course, played as a pivot player for us and as a left-back. At his age, that versatility is a really good thing.
“But I think his best qualities are being in the middle of the pitch with his technical quality and his football brain. So hopefully he'll get more of his experiences as his career goes on in those sorts of areas.”
The Colchester-born schemer is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further season.
Photo: IMAGO/PRiME Media Images via Reuters Connect
|
