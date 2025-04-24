Town Sign Needham Youngster Wood

Thursday, 24th Apr 2025 17:48

Town have signed teenage midfielder Charlie Wood from Needham Market on a three-year professional deal.

The 17-year-old central midfielder had been interesting a number of Premier League clubs after breaking into the Vanarama National League North club’s first team earlier this season, his first year in the club’s academy.

Earlier in the season he featured for AFC Bournemouth’s U18s against the Blues and a number of other Premier League sides as well as Championship Stoke were also keen.

His agents, Dominance Sports Group, announced the deal on their Instagram page: “Charlie Wood has completed his transfer to Premier League side Ipswich Town from National League North side Needham Market, signing a three- year professional contract.”





Photo: TWTD

flykickingbybgunn added 17:52 - Apr 24

Wecome Charlie. 0

backwaywhen added 17:56 - Apr 24

Welcome young man , head down , work hard and your dream may well be fulfilled. 0