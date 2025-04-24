McKenna: Howe Has Built a Top, Top Newcastle Team

Thursday, 24th Apr 2025 21:20 Town’s visit Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon looks set to see the Blues’ relegation back to the Championship confirmed. Kieran McKenna’s side are 15 points from safety with five left to play and, with West Ham in 17th having a goal difference which is 20 superior, effectively Town are already down. Unless the Blues beat the Magpies and the Hammers lose at Brighton, a place in next season’s Championship will be formally confirmed on Saturday. Newcastle, who last month won the Carabao Cup, are currently fifth in the Premier League having fallen to a shock 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa last Saturday. Prior to that, they had won five on the bounce, thrashing Crystal Palace 5-0 and Manchester United 4-1 along the way. At St James’ Park this season they have won 10, drawn three and lost four, to Brighton, 0-1 in October, West Ham, 0-2 in November, Bournemouth, 1-4 in January, and Fulham, 1-2 in February. Since the loss to the Cottagers they have won their last four on their own turf. Only Manchester City, 39, have scored more home goals than Newcastle’s 35, while five sides have conceded fewer than the 19 they have shipped. Manager Eddie Howe was admitted to hospital with pneumonia a fortnight ago but returned home a week ago and was back at training this morning. He is expected to take his place on the touchline on Saturday. Blues boss McKenna has been hugely impressed with the job the 47-year-old has done since taking charge at St James’ Park in November 2021. “He's done fantastically well,” he said. “I had the pleasure of meeting him, spending a little bit of time with him this summer as well and he’s a fantastic person. “Of course, he's had a great journey, worked his way up and earned all the success that he's had. “I think anyone who wants to see domestic coaches doing well was delighted to see them lift the trophy this year in the Carabao Cup. So, full credit to him. “Hopefully he comes through his health [issue]. I believe he's back in training, so hopefully he'll be back to fully himself and ready to crack on with a very good job that he's doing.” In the Portman Road fixture in December, the Magpies won 4-0 with Alexander Isak bagging a hat-trick and McKenna knows it will be tough to keep the Sweden international in check on Saturday.

“Very difficult,” he admitted. “He’s a top striker. We found it really difficult to handle him in the first game. “And he's certainly not the only one, they’ve got a fantastic squad. They've really built a top, top team for the Premier League. Their physicality and athleticism is on an outstanding level, and that's before you're taking into account the technical quality that they have as well, and they use it well.

“He's a very good striker. They've got very good players and we're going to have to do really well to try and compete with him.” The Team McKenna said at his press conference that there are players on whom judgements will be made on Friday ahead of the trip to the North-East, so second-guessing his side isn’t an easy matter. Assuming no one else has joined the already lengthy injury list, Alex Palmer will be in goal with Axel Tuanzebe at right-back, Dara O’Shea and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves and Jacob Greaves at left-back. Leif Davis misses the trip to the club he supported as a boy as he is serving the first game of a three-match ban for last week’s red card and Conor Townsend is injured. Young left-back Somto Boniface is likely to travel and take a place on the bench, but seems unlikely to be given a debut from the start in such a tough game and big atmosphere. Skipper Sam Morsy and Jens Cajuste will continue in midfield with McKenna having limited options ahead of the double pivot due to injuries. Ben Johnson is likely to keep his place on the right, Julio Enciso in the middle and Jack Clarke on the left. Liam Delap’s rib injury has meant Town’s 12-goal top scorer has only been fit enough to come off the bench in the last two matches, but McKenna says the former Manchester City man has made progress this week and could be ready to start. If not, George Hirst will be in the XI for the third game on the bounce. With senior availability so limited, U21s forward Tommy Taylor may also be among those travelling having been on the bench for the FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest, while Tudor Mendel is another member of John McGreal’s squad who could be included. History Historically, results are evenly balanced, the Blues having won 17 games between the sides (15 in the league), Newcastle 18 (17) and 15 (13) having ended in draws. Town’s last win against the Magpies was a 3-1 victory at Portman Road in April 2017 when Freddie Sears, David McGoldrick and Emyr Huws scored for the Blues and ex-Town frontman Daryl Murphy bagged for the visitors. The Blues are without a win at St James’ Park in nine visits since a League Cup third-round replay in November 1984, which Bobby Ferguson’s side won 2-1 with Eric Gates and Mich d’Avray on target for the Blues and Chris Waddle for the home side, while Sir Bobby Robson was in charge of the most recent league victory, 1-0 in February 1978, Clive Woods scoring the goal. At Portman Road in December, Isak hit a hat-trick and Jacob Murphy the other as Newcastle beat the Blues 4-0. The Swedish international put the visitors in front in the opening 25 seconds, VAR overruling an offside against Murphy in the build-up, before the former England U21 international made in 2-0 on 32, then Isak added his second and Newcastle’s third in first-half injury time and completed his hat-trick nine minutes after the restart. Town were last at St James’ Park in October 2016 when Ayoze Perez scored twice and Matt Ritchie once as Newcastle comfortably beat Town 3-0. Perez put the home side in front in the opening minute and added the second on 73, before Ritchie netted the third five minutes later. The Blues went closest to scoring when former Magpie Leon Best hit the bar in the first half. Familiar Faces Newcastle keeper Nick Pope was with the Town academy from the ages of 10 to 16 and was a Portman Road season ticket holder as a child. Following his release, the Soham-born England keeper moved on to Bury Town, Charlton, then Burnley before signing for Newcastle in the summer of 2022. Blues left-back Davis is from Newcastle and was a boyhood Magpies fan, but was never with the club, playing youth football with the famous local side Wallsend Boys Club before moving on to Morecambe and then Leeds. Officials Saturday’s referee is Michael Salisbury, his assistants Neil Davies and Derek Eaton, and the fourth official Jeremy Simpson. The VAR officials is James Bell and his assistant Mat Wilkes. Salisbury, whose father is long-serving EFL referee Graham Salisbury, has shown 65 yellow cards and four red in 20 games in all competitions so far this season. The Preston-based ref’s most recent Town match was the 4-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest last month in which he booked Kalvin Phillips and one of the visitors, while he was the VAR official for the 2-2 draw at Chelsea a fortnight ago. In his fourth season in the Premier League, Salisbury was also in the middle for the 4-1 defeat at Liverpool in January when he booked Delap and Enciso. Prior to that, he was also the VAR official for the Brighton home game when he failed to overrule referee Tony Harrington’s decision not to send off Joao Pedro for his challenge on Blues keeper Christian Walton, with ex-referees’ chief Keith Hackett highly critical of the pair afterwards. Salisbury was at Portman Road in December when he refereed the 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth, booking Delap, Sammie Szmodics and one of the visitors. Before that, he was slated to take charge of the Blues’ 4-1 defeat at Manchester City in August but pulled out just before kick-off due to injury and was the fourth official. He was also the VAR official for the Brighton away match. The only other Town game he has taken charge of was the famous 3-2 victory over Southampton at Portman Road in April last year in which he booked Morsy, Conor Chaplin and Jack Taylor, as well as one Saint, and dismissed former Blues loanee James Bree with five minutes remaining for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity. Squad From Palmer, Walton, Slicker, Tuanzebe, Boniface, Godfrey, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Cajuste, Luongo, J Taylor, Johnson, Clarke, Enciso, Chaplin, T Taylor, Delap, Hirst.

