Howe: Town Have Dangerous Players

Friday, 25th Apr 2025 13:27 Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is delighted to be back at work and returning to the dugout for the Blues’ visit to St James’ Park on Saturday having spent several nights in hospital with pneumonia. Howe, 47, was hospitalised on April 11th having been unwell for some days, before being released a week ago. Having missed three games, he returned to training for the first time yesterday and took this morning’s pre-match press conference. “I'm OK. I am not 100 per cent in my body, but 100 per cent in my mind - well enough to face you guys [the media] today,” he said. “It's been difficult. I tried to take a positive experience from it, it has been a real challenge. Your health you take for granted - I certainly did. I've been through a range of emotions. “I feel like I'm on the road to recovery and glad to be back here. The care that I received from the NHS was first class. I came back in and normal service resumed, minus running around [and being] a lot more reserved physically.” Howe said he took no part in the Magpies’ preparations during his time away from the club. “I had zero involvement - you are either all in or all out and I didn't feel well enough to focus on the football, so I gave [assistant manager] Jason [Tindall] and all the coaches the full responsibility. “Jason, [first-team coaches] Graeme [Jones], Simon (Weatherstone), Stephen (Purches) and all the coaches have done a brilliant job. “I was able to watch all the games, but I wasn't fully there mentally, but I was really proud and so lifted by the performances. A big thank you to everybody and full credit to the players.” Regarding Town, he added: “Ipswich have dangerous players in their team. They recently went to Bournemouth and won, and we know how hard that game is. “I think they have had a difficult season. Their away form has been very strong, they have done better away than they have at home and that will be a frustration for them, but that is a warning sign that this will be a tough game for us.” On his fifth-placed side’s run-in as they aim to secure a Champions League place, Howe said: “I see it being very tight and possibly going to the end of the season for the top five places. I think we have put ourselves in a very strong position. “We go into a five-game league now where we have some tough games, but we'll have to be at our best, starting with Ipswich. “It is a massive five games for us - there is no denying that. We know what position we are in and what we need to do. “The players are focused. I have seen a good reaction from them. The next game is so important - we do not underestimate the next opponent, it is a massive game in our season. “It is about us. We are aware of other teams, but if we don't do our job, it is irrelevant what other teams do.” Regarding injuries, centre-half Sven Botman is back training with the squad after a knee injury, while another central defender Fabian Schar is expected to be OK following a hamstring problem. Skipper Jamaal Lascelles is out for the season having suffered an ACL injury, while left-back Lewis Hall is also sidelined until the summer due to a foot problem which has required surgery.

TWTD



Dug added 13:46 - Apr 25

Good to see Howe back on his feet after his recent illness, I think he would make a very good England manager in the future.

HOWEever I am a town supporter and I hope we can play much better this week and at least come away with a point, I would hate to see us get walloped again. COYB. 1

ringwoodblue added 14:35 - Apr 25

He is correct but half of our “dangerous” players are injured or unavailable. 0

EuanTown added 14:37 - Apr 25

Nothing less than 3 points to put the pressure on wet spam and keep it interesting 0

