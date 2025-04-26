Sheehan: A Truly Remarkable Journey

Saturday, 26th Apr 2025 12:18 Ipswich Town Women’s manager Joe Sheehan says Sunday’s sell-out promotion party at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe will be the culmination of “a truly remarkable journey” and hard work over a number of seasons (KO 2pm). Sheehan’s side host Cheltenham Town knowing that the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to the Women’s Championship for the first time in the club’s history is already theirs, barring hugely unlikely results. The 11-0 win at rock-bottom MK Dons a fortnight ago put the Blues three points ahead of second-placed Hashtag United with one to play but with a goal difference 36 superior to the Essex side’s. Nevertheless, Sheehan is still taking nothing for granted and is preparing for the visit of eighth-placed Cheltenham just as he would any other match in more usual circumstances. “Excited, excited for the game,” he said. “It’s two weeks since we last played, we picked up a really important result at MK Dons to put ourselves in a really strong position going into this weekend. “It’s been a really good week of training. Not much has changed really in terms of how we prepare and what we do throughout the week. It’s been a good week and now we’re eager to get out there on Sunday.” Sheehan says he and the squad haven’t discussed what to expect at the end of Sunday’s game with more than 2,000 fans joining them to celebrate the greatest day in the history of the women’s side of the club. “It’s not something we’ve discussed as a group,” he insisted. “The time we do spend together as a group with our meetings, for example, we talk about previous games or games coming up or our sessions, so it’s not something we have discussed. “I’m sure there are many players and staff that have thought about what might happen at full-time and how the game’s going to go and what-not, but as a group it’s not something we spend too much time talking about.” It’s been a long journey for Sheehan, who initially joined the club in voluntary academy manager role in October 2017 before taking his current role in February 2019. A month later, a crowd of only 40 people watched a fourth-tier 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient, a stark contrast with Sunday’s sell-out attendance as the Blues confirm a place in the second. “I have spent a little bit of time thinking about that journey because it’s been an incredible journey,” he reflected. “There have been lots of people and players and staff that have made such a huge contribution that are no longer part of this experience, but we certainly spare a thought for them and I have had some good conversations with people who have wished us well going into this weekend. “It’s been incredible. There have been so many things that I’ll probably think about after this weekend that I can’t think about at this moment. It’s been incredible, the growth, the success, the development of the group, of the club, of the staff. The experiences that we’ve had along the way have just been absolutely remarkable.

“Hopefully, there’ll be a point when I can really reflect on that and take that all in, but at the moment it’s something I’ve thought about. I’m incredibly proud and privileged to have played a part in the growth over so many years. “But at the forefront of my focus at the moment is just making sure we’re prepared to go and perform and hopefully win the game.” It’s been far from plain sailing with the last two seasons in particular not living up to expectations. “A lot of us, staff and players included, have had a lot of sour experiences,” Sheehan recalled. “Some might call it trauma, some might call it lessons and learnings, but some really difficult moments, some moments where we’ve been close, we’ve thought we might be able to achieve a promotion and have fallen short. “On two separate occasions we’ve won 10 or 11 games in a row in this division and still fallen short. “It’s been tough, there have been lots of low points where you’re wondering what else you can do to try and finish the season in the position you want. “And there are so many players that are still here that have fought through that, that have overcome those challenges, those barriers and recovered from low points to keep pushing forwards and keep persevering and it makes it really special that, hopefully, this weekend we can finally get the reward for so many years of hard work. “The players that have been here a long time that have continued to improve and try and grow and develop to make that final step have been well complemented by the ones that have joined us, not only this season but in recent seasons that have also bought into it. That have put everything into it, have given us that extra bit of maybe what we’ve needed. Hopefully as a collective we’ll get our reward on Sunday.” He added: “A truly remarkable journey. It will never happen again. Now the way the game’s gone, I can’t see how anyone will do what we’ve done. I think Southampton have come on a similar type of journey. “But where we’ve come from and where we’re going to, I think it’s been an incredible story. “Eight years this September, I’d have been at this club, six years with the senior team. It’s been an incredible journey and one I’m so proud of. “So many people have played an incredible part in it and, hopefully, Sunday we’ll get our day and our rewards and we’ll prepare for the next challenge.” Having secured the title in a practical but not official sense at Stadium MK, Sheehan says he’s felt in a state of limbo to a degree over the last fortnight. “I’ve probably felt a lot of pride, but also it’s a difficult feeling because we’ve not achieved anything yet but we are fully aware we’re in an incredible position,” he said. “It’s been a bit weird to think about what might happen when it’s not happened yet, but also accepting that we’re in an incredible position. “Mixed feelings on it, but we’re all really ready to go and perform and finally get what we’ve worked so hard for. “To experience that this Sunday with players and staff who have been with us a long time, and equally the staff and supporters at Felixstowe who have been incredible hosts for us, that have also been there when there have been 40 supporters, when there are 400 supporters and now there will be a sell-out crowd on what, hopefully, will be a really celebratory occasion.” As well as the team receiving the trophy, a number of players are set for individual gongs. Forward Sophie Peskett is three ahead at the top of the goalscoring charts, while Kyra Robertson and Lucy O’Brien are tied for most assists and keeper Natalia Negri has already secured the Golden Glove in her first season with the club. “Natalia can’t be caught on clean sheets, Pesk is in a great position three ahead,” Sheehan continued. “They’re nice individual accolades. Pesk has had a couple of individual ones previously, as has Tash [all-time top appearance-maker and top scorer Natasha Thomas]. “It’s nice recognition for them personally but as a collective, the team played a part in ensuring we’ve kept enough clean sheets and put Pesk in a position at times where she’s been able to accumulate so many goals. “Really good for them on an individual basis, something they can be really proud of and hopefully the team will get its success as well at the weekend.” Reflecting on the challenge Cheltenham will present on Sunday, Sheehan added: “I don’t know, in all honesty. I know Cheltenham are a really well established team in our division, we’ve had some really good games against them. “I think we probably put in one of our best performances together when we beat them [7-0 away] earlier in the season, which I think was the same day the men won at Tottenham. “They’ve got some really good players, they’re safe in our division, they’ll want to improve going into next year and have a positive season next season and I’m sure they’ll want to come to us, play really freely, try and embrace the occasion and spoil the party in some ways. “Hopefully, it will be an exciting game, hopefully it will be two teams who will put on a really good show and hopefully we’ll come out on top.” Men’s boss Kieran McKenna, no stranger to promotion parties in the last two seasons, sent his good wishes and says this season’s success has been fully deserved. “That'll be a great day for them when the now inevitable happens,” he said. “A really exciting day for them and certainly earned over the last few years. “Step by step, they put themselves in a great position and I'd say it’s great to do it in a home game, and it should be a great day.”

