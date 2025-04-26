Delap Returns as Blues Make Four Changes at Newcastle

Saturday, 26th Apr 2025 14:28 Injury and suspension-hit Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s game at Newcastle United with Liam Delap, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Jack Taylor returning to the XI. Woolfenden comes in at right centre-half with Dara O’Shea moving to right-back with Axel Tuanzebe absent, presumably due to a knock. Burgess is back at left centre-half with Jacob Greaves moving to left-back with Leif Davis suspended following his red card last week. Taylor is in midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy with Jens Cajuste dropping to the bench, again probably due to a minor injury. Delap, who has been a sub for the last two matches due to a rib injury, returns as the central striker with George Hirst dropping to the bench. While 10 are missing due to injury or suspension, Omari Hutchinson is back on the bench following his hamstring injury. Youngsters Somto Boniface and Tommy Taylor are also among the subs. Newcastle make one change with Joelinton having picked up an injury and Joe Willock coming into the team. Former Town academy youngster Nick Pope is in goal. Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes (c), Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak. Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Murphy. Town: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy (c), J Taylor, Johnson, Enciso, Clarke, Delap. Subs: Walton, Godfrey, Boniface, Luongo, Cajuste, Hutchinson, T Taylor, Chaplin, Hirst. Referee: Michael Salisbury (Preston). VAR: Jeremy Simpson.

Photo: Matchday Images



Leejames99 added 14:33 - Apr 26

6-1 Delap consolation, Isak hat trick 1

gkroon89 added 14:34 - Apr 26

That team line up suggests it’s going to be a tough watch. No attacking width from defence and a midfield that is going to be badly overrun. 1

Scuzzer added 14:38 - Apr 26

It's going to be a long long afternoon. 0

Linkboy13 added 14:45 - Apr 26

Tuanzebe injured again good player but not worth keeping when he's a liability. -2

TimmyH added 14:53 - Apr 26

Amazing how we keep picking up injuries/knocks consistently...Jack Taylor in midfield fills me with dread. This surely has to be an absolute home banker - 10 across the back? :) 1

Leejames99 added 14:54 - Apr 26

Well most fans can't complain on here, once Hirst is on for Delap and Chaplin for Enciso , bearing in mind Davis would of played tgat is not far off next seasons line up, Just Broadhead and Burns in for Clarke and Johnson.

Walton for Palmer, ththat'the line-up you think we will bounceback with, good isn't it! -2

