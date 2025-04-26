Delap Returns as Blues Make Four Changes at Newcastle
Saturday, 26th Apr 2025 14:28
Injury and suspension-hit Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s game at Newcastle United with Liam Delap, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Jack Taylor returning to the XI.
Woolfenden comes in at right centre-half with Dara O’Shea moving to right-back with Axel Tuanzebe absent, presumably due to a knock.
Burgess is back at left centre-half with Jacob Greaves moving to left-back with Leif Davis suspended following his red card last week.
Taylor is in midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy with Jens Cajuste dropping to the bench, again probably due to a minor injury.
Delap, who has been a sub for the last two matches due to a rib injury, returns as the central striker with George Hirst dropping to the bench.
While 10 are missing due to injury or suspension, Omari Hutchinson is back on the bench following his hamstring injury. Youngsters Somto Boniface and Tommy Taylor are also among the subs.
Newcastle make one change with Joelinton having picked up an injury and Joe Willock coming into the team. Former Town academy youngster Nick Pope is in goal.
Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes (c), Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak. Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Murphy.
Town: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy (c), J Taylor, Johnson, Enciso, Clarke, Delap. Subs: Walton, Godfrey, Boniface, Luongo, Cajuste, Hutchinson, T Taylor, Chaplin, Hirst. Referee: Michael Salisbury (Preston). VAR: Jeremy Simpson.
Photo: Matchday Images
