Newcastle United 3-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 26th Apr 2025 17:04 Town’s relegation from the Premier League after only one season was finally confirmed after the 10-man Blues were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United at St James’ Park. Town will have been pleased with their performance until Ben Johnson became the fifth Blues player to see red this season on 37 for two bookable offences - the first highly controversial - before Alexander Isak gave the Magpies the lead from the spot in first-half injury time, then Dan Burn added a second 11 minutes after the restart and Will Osula added the third on 80. Injury and suspension-hit Town made four changes from last week’s 4-0 loss at home to Arsenal with Liam Delap, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Jack Taylor returning to the XI. Woolfenden came in at right centre-half with Dara O’Shea moving to right-back with Axel Tuanzebe absent, presumably due to a knock. Burgess was back at left centre-half with Jacob Greaves moving to left-back with Newcastle-born boyhood Magpies fan Leif Davis suspended following his red card last week. Taylor was in midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy with Jens Cajuste dropping to the bench, again probably due to a minor injury. Delap, a sub for the last two matches due to a rib injury, returned as the central striker with George Hirst dropping to the bench. While 10 were missing due to injury or suspension, Omari Hutchinson was back on the bench following his hamstring injury. Youngsters Somto Boniface and Tommy Taylor were also among the subs. Newcastle made one change from the team which started the previous seven games with Joelinton having picked up an injury and Joe Willock coming into the team. Former Town academy youngster Nick Pope was in goal. Town started brightly and were the first to take a shot at goal, former Sunderland man Jack Clarke picking up a loose Burn pass and then hitting a shot which deflected wide for a corner. From the flag-kick, the ball reached Delap beyond the far post but his strike was blocked. But the home side quickly began to take control and dominate possession with Burgess and Greaves both heading away crosses into the box. On 10, Jacob Murphy sent a dangerous low ball across the edge of the six-yard area but fortunately for Town with no one on hand to add the final touch. Three minutes later, Fabian Schar failed to clear having dispossessed Julio Enciso and Delap seized upon it and hit a low which which deflected behind. In the 18th minute, Delap picked up an overhit Newcastle corner in the right-back position and drove forward leaving Burn behind him but his pass to the unmarked Enciso breaking down the middle was too far in front of the Paraguayan and home keeper Pope was able to claim. A better ball and the on-loan Brighton man would have been in on goal. Four minutes later, the Magpies had the ball in the net, but the goal was ruled out. O’Shea headed a cross from the right straight up in the air, keeper Alex Palmer looked to punch but was bundled over by Bruno Guimaraes as the Magpies skipper headed into the net. Referee Michael Salisbury immediately blew for a foul on the keeper and VAR upheld the decision, much to the annoyance of the home fans. On 28, there was a VAR check after a clash between Morsy and Willock, the Newcastle man having had a pop at the Town skipper earlier in the half. On this occasion, Morsy had pulled the ex-Arsenal man over and was the subject of the check, but no action was taken. On the half hour, Johnson was shown the game’s first yellow card after breaking towards the area past one defender before being felled by Burn’s outstretched leg just outside the box. However, referee Salisbury inexplicably judged that Johnson had dived and booked him. Two minutes later, Enciso shot over from well out on the right.

Newcastle created their first big chance of the game in the 35th minute. Murphy floated a cross into the box and Isak, who bagged a hat-trick in the game at Portman Road, heading over when the Sweden international will feel he should have done better. Within seconds, Isak had another opportunity, another cross from the right reaching him but this time he scuffed his volley wide. Two minutes later, Town were reduced to 10 men. Johnson, already on a yellow card following the controversial dive decision, hauled back Isak on the Newcastle left. It was a clear booking and following the earlier decision referee Salisbury issued Town’s fifth red card of the season and Johnson’s first of his career. While the second caution was difficult to contest, the first was as poor as the one issued to Tuanzebe at Aston Villa earlier in the season and for a second time this season, Town were made to pay for what seems to be an anomaly of VAR that yellow cards which lead to red cards aren’t checked while all straight dismissals are. Newcastle sought to turn the screw following the dismissal but with Town remaining resolute in defence. On 40, Clarke was sacrificed for Ben Godfrey, making his first Blues appearance in more than two months. The Town goal began to lead a charmed life, O’Shea somehow diverting a low Murphy cross from the right away from the line and out for a corner off Palmer. On 42, Woolfenden somehow kept out Guimaraes’s overhead kick, the Town centre-half diverting it over for a corner. Burn and Delap repeatedly clashed holding up the restart and eventually referee Salisbury booked both of them. The pair subsequently ended up on the turf again after the corner was taken but no further action was taken. As the half moved into its scheduled final minute, Isak scuffed another shot away, the ball falling to Murphy, whose shot struck Palmer’s post with the keeper perhaps getting a touch on its way. Seconds later, the home side were awarded a penalty. Enciso pulled at Murphy as the ex-Norwich youngster burst past him into the area. Initially, referee Salisbury waved away the protests but after a VAR check took a second look and pointed to the spot. Isak confidently beat Palmer from the spot to claim his fourth goal against Town this season. There was no further action in a half which had been going as well as might have been hoped for Town until Johnson’s red card, or perhaps the former West Ham man’s first wrongly awarded first yellow card. The Blues had defended steadfastly at one end, while creating one or two openings at the other. However, the red card saw the home side put Town under more pressure with chances coming more frequently before Enciso gave the referee and VAR a decision to make with his pull, even if the contact almost certainly had nothing to do with Murphy going to ground. The second half began with Newcastle renewing their siege of the Blues penalty area, Sandro Tonali blazing over three minutes after the restart. Within a minute, Harvey Barnes shot not too far over Palmer’s cross-bar from 25 yards. Willock sent a dangerous ball across the Town area which no one was able to reach, then on 55 Isak hit a shot which deflected wide. And from the resultant corner, the Magpies doubled their lead. The ball was played short to Kieran Trippier on the right, the England international stood up a cross to the far post and Burn headed into the net from on the line. Murphy shot wide on 62, before Newcastle assistant boss Jason Tindall was booked for speaking out of turn, then Greaves joined him for a foul on Murphy. Newcastle continued to put the Blues under pressure, presumably seeing an opportunity to boost their goal difference, Woolfenden nodding off the line from Willock before a bout of head tennis in the six-yard box was ultimately ended by a raised linesman’s flag. The Magpies swapped Willock for Lewis Miley and Murphy for Anthony Gordon on 67 with Barnes moving to the right flank. On 70, VAR looked at Barnes playing the ball against Greaves in the area but ultimately opted against awarding a spot-kick for handball. A minute later, Schar shot well wide and moments afterwards Enciso and Delap made way for Conor Chaplin and George Hirst. Newcastle maintained their dominance but with the game having lost its intensity and on 76 Isak and Barnes were rested for Callum Wilson and Osula. And four minutes after coming on, Osula made it 3-0 with his first Premier League goal. The Dane rose highest to nod Trippier’s corner from the right into the top corner beyond Palmer’s left hand. Newcastle replaced Schar with Sven Botman on 83, then Town switched Taylor for Massimo Luongo three minutes later, before Guimaraes shot over on the volley on the turn at the far post from a cross from the left. As the game moved into its final minute, Palmer saved from Gordon, then in the first of five additional minutes Osula shot just past the Town keeper’s left post. The Blues support well away in the upper reaches of St James’ Park made themselves heard as the final moments of the game and Town’s stay in the Premier League ticked away, singing ‘Ipswich ’til we die’ and ‘Que Sera’. And it was the Blues fans singing at the whistle despite the defeat and it now being mathematically impossible for their team to stay up. The players and staff went over and applauded their supporters from the edge of the penalty area. While the defeat officially confirms that Town will be playing Championship football next season, the writing has been written very clearly on the wall for some weeks now, perhaps as long ago as the home defeat to Southampton with the recent home loss to Wolves, for much of the season the side 17th, cementing that situation. In truth, such has been Wolves’ form since the start of February - second in the division only to leaders Liverpool - it would have taken a remarkable run for the Blues to have got themselves out of trouble. This afternoon’s defeat was one of a familiar type with Town having battled gamely to stay in the game before conceding and spending the rest of the match defending their own penalty area to keep the score down, unsurprisingly on this occasion given the first-half red card and an injury and suspension-hit squad. But it’s not the defeats to Arsenal last week or Newcastle this which have led to the Blues’ relegation but the failure to turn winning positions against some of the division’s more run of the mill sides into three points, particularly at home, although even those run of the mill sides are streets better than the teams Town were competing with at the top of the Championship last season and where they will feel they will be strong contenders in 2025/26. Four more games remain before Town’s first Premier League campaign in 22 years is brought to a close with a last ever visit to Everton’s Goodison Park up next. Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar (Botman 83), Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes (c), Tonali, Willock (Miley 67), Murphy (Gordon 67), Barnes (Wilson 77(, Isak (Osula 77). Unused: Dubravka, Ruddy, Krafth, Longstaff. Town: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy (c), J Taylor (Luongo 86), Johnson, Enciso (Chaplin 72), Clarke (Godfrey 40), Delap (Hirst 72). Unused: Walton, Boniface, Cajuste, Hutchinson, T Taylor. Referee: Michael Salisbury (Preston). VAR: Jeremy Simpson. Att: 52,171.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Wheels added 17:07 - Apr 26

I want to see Johnson's first yellow again because on first look it seemed more contact than the pen given against us 1

Bluearmy_81 added 17:08 - Apr 26

We haven’t been good enough, but it doesn’t help when you’re playing against 12 men every week. The prem is corrupt AF 0

blueboy1981 added 17:08 - Apr 26

Another shambolic afternoon from both Manager and Team.

But an improvement !! - we only lost 3-0 instead of 4-0 - cue McKenna and his ‘positives’ !!

A Diabolical Season - FFS just get it over with !! -7

TimmyH added 17:09 - Apr 26

Thought we did okay up until the 2 silly yellows from Johnson and then Enciso thinking he could get away with a pull on Murphy. Whether you think the ref was right or wrong we gave the referee/VAR opportunity to 'give' the match to Newcastle and in their den it was only going to go one way.



By and large the defence did okay but as of last weekend with Davis sending off the match was over after 35 minutes. 1

ipswichultra added 17:11 - Apr 26

Solid performance from the lads, there were points Newcastle didn’t seem to know how to break us down, especially in the first half.

Admittedly the result didn’t go our way, but there’s no shame in losing to an in form Newcastle team.

Woolfenden made some great clearances, pleased for the lad, he’s Town through and through.

I think we’ll be a force to be reckoned with next season. With Marcus Harness back from his loan and a fully fit Chappers, Burns and Luongo we’ve got a great chance of making the play offs. 1

trevski_s added 17:13 - Apr 26

Up or down we support the Town. Gave it a good shot and really competed well in a league that many new comers (and established teams) struggle in. Lets go back to the Championship with heads held high and show them why we were promoted in the first place and come back in a couple of seasons stronger and show them how its done. Performed the best out of the three teams promoted and competed with teams that have far more substantial finances than we do, nothing to be ashamed of and I for one am proud of the attempt that McKenna and the boys have made this season. Just the gap between the two leagues is just TOO much for newly promoted teams (let alone one promoted back to back). Little bit of tweaking over the summer but I think we are already pretty much ready for the Championship COYB 1

grow_our_own added 17:14 - Apr 26

Johnson first yellow: falling when hurdling at that speed isn't simulation. Doesn't have to be contact for there to be a foul.



Johnson second yellow: total idiot.



Pen: Ref was consistent in having high-bar for foul. VAR effectively overturning was an absolute travesty of justice. Clear and obvious!? Not in the context of the refereeing in this game.



The rest pales into insignificance. Game was ruined. 2

ITFCSG added 17:15 - Apr 26

Whole match was rigged. But then again we let in SEVEN vs Newcastle without reply. If we ever go up again the entire focus of recruitment must change. There's no way to survive in the Prem without tapping the overseas market. Break FFP if it is a must, seems like the risks outweigh the punishment. Just ask City, Everton and Forest. 0

Flight_of_Shefki added 17:17 - Apr 26

Well, I'm OK with all this. How awesome it was to be back up - but clearly things need to be learnt and changed.



Lots of positive things for the club and I can't wait to see what changes occur between now and the start of the next season. My expectations were low this season; next one I don't think I'll be so laid back about it.



Uppa Towen. (Or not in this case). 0

Miaow added 17:19 - Apr 26

I never saw it coming. 0

