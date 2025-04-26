Morsy: We Know There's a Great Opportunity to Come Back

Saturday, 26th Apr 2025 19:33 Town captain Sam Morsy says the Blues will be defined by how they bounce back following confirmation of their relegation to the Championship. The Blues have been trending towards the trap door for a number of weeks and their fate was finally confirmed following a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park. “We know the club is on a really forward trajectory and we know there’s a great opportunity to come back,” Morsy said. “Players are playing for their futures as well and if they want to be on board the train it’s going to have to be hard work, humility and work until the very end of the season. “The manager and the players won’t accept anyone not putting in those standards and that commitment to the club. That’s what it has to be, especially in the difficult moments. Sometimes in life how you are in the difficult moments will define you in the successful moments. “It’s unity and sticking together, not just in the good times when we’re getting promoted but in the tough times as well. “We had a goal and we didn’t achieve it. That’s one we have to own individually and own as a group and come back stronger. “These periods in players careers can define them and players can go either way. We need to make sure we’re a really strong group and as many of us as possible go the right way. “It’s life, it’s football, not every season is going to be your season. It’s about how you react to it and your motivation and commitment, that’s going to define you. “We’re not going to drop our heads too much. It’s going to hurt, we’re disappointed, but we’re going to keep going and stick together until the end of the season.

“The way you are in defeat and in loss is going to define you if you get to the success again. We have to take it on the chin, it happens and come back stronger.” Despite most accepting that Town were heading towards their destiny, it will not make the mathematical confirmation of their immediate return to the second tier any less painful. Morsy reflected on what has gone wrong for the Blues this season, who join Leicester City and Southampton in having their fates sealed with four league matches still to play. He said: “We’re disappointed but the lads have given everything they’ve got and there’s a real hunger to keep going and keep getting points on the board this season. “It’s obviously disappointing but we did know it was coming and we had a mountain to climb. It’s part of the journey. We haven’t won enough games, we’ve been close but not close enough. “We’ve been competitive in a lot of games and close in a lot of games, there’s just a lot of fine margins haven’t gone our way this season. If you want to survive, they have to go your way. “We’ve been close. To survive in the league as a promoted team you need those margins to go your way. Not every one is going to go your way but you need more than your fair share and we haven’t had those moments go our way. That’s why we are where we are.” In defeat on Tyneside, Town had Ben Johnson sent off during the first half for two yellow cards – the first for simulation and the second for hauling down Alexander Isak. It marked the fifth red card the Blues have had this season, and Morsy believes his side were competitive up until that point with the hosts ultimately comfortable from that moment onwards. “In the first 30 minutes we were in the game, we looked really good and comfortable,” the 33-year-old said. “We were right in the game, I thought we started really well and looked a threat. “I genuinely thought it was going to be a good day for us. We should have the free-kick on the edge of the box, then Johnno gets his first yellow. “We’re disappointed with decisions leading up to the penalty. It’s tough to take, you go down to ten men so early in a game it’s going to be a difficult afternoon. “We have to learn from that, we’ve had too many red cards. The first one was really unfortunate because it would have put us in a good position, but decisions don’t go our way. Against ten men it’s going to be a really tough afternoon, but we dug in and did the best we could. “We were in the game, we defended really well, we were a threat on the counter and we did a lot of good things. It’s something we’ve got to be better at, if you go ten men to a very good team it’s very difficult. The lads tried their best but the weight of the pressure is sometimes too much.” Asked what manager Kieran McKenna said in the dressing room, Morsy said: “He’s said he’s proud of the efforts but there’s things we need to work on. It’s got to be motivation for 12 months' time making a return.” The Blues were supported by more than 3,200 fans who made the 570-mile round trip to the north-east, but were given a resounding reception at the final whistle. For Morsy, the backing he and his teammates have received through a tough period means everything. “It is special. When the good times come back, the fans are going to really deserve it,” he said. “The way they’ve stuck with us has been phenomenal and not every football club does that at all. They’ve stuck with us until the very end, we really appreciate that and we’re going to do our best to pay them back.” Town end the season with trips to Everton and Leicester and home clashes against Brentford and West Ham United. “They’re different sorts of games now,” Morsy added. “All tough games but let’s try and get some wins on the board.”

Photo: Kallum Brisset



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



pablo123 added 19:36 - Apr 26

I fear for next season tbh -2

mistert added 19:52 - Apr 26

@pablo123 We certainly shouldn't be complacent and we need to respect the teams in the Championship but I see no reason why fear should come in to it. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 19:53 - Apr 26

I dont fear next season. I'm really looking forward to it.

Morsy will make a good manager when the time comes. 1

Leejames99 added 19:57 - Apr 26

Utter waffle from the Mckenna handbook, he got them all believing defeat is okay and deflection is best, talk like politicians now. Not the right philosophy for football -2

blueoutlook added 20:19 - Apr 26

It’s going to be very tough next season. We are no way going to walk it. If we make the top 6 we will do well. Some of the players we have are just too light weight. You can afford one or two small, agile players, but you need some really big brutes in the championship. We have way too many twinkle toes at the moment. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments