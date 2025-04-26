TWTV Video Verdict - Newcastle United

Saturday, 26th Apr 2025 22:13

The TWTV team reflect on 10-man Town’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United and confirmation that the Blues’ time in the Premier League will last only one season.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on the game, its controversies and ahead to life back in the Championship.

If you enjoy the show, please like, subscribe and recommend to your fellow fans.

If you’re interested in taking part in a future show or want to provide feedback, send a PM to TWTV_Admin.

TWTV is now on Instagram at TWTV_Media.

TWTV