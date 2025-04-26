Howe: Ipswich Made It Difficult For Us, First Goal Was Key

Saturday, 26th Apr 2025 22:38 Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted Town didn’t make it easy for his side before Ben Johnson’s 37th-minute red card with the first goal, netted by Alexander Isak from the penalty spot, a key moment. The Blues had limited the Tynesiders prior to Johnson’s dismissal for two bookable offences but having gone in front in first-half injury time via the spot-kick, went on to comfortably win 3-0. Howe was back in the dugout for the first time having missed three matches after being hospitalised with pneumonia. “It was great being back out there,” he said. “Maybe lacking in a bit of energy but really pleased with the performance and how we navigated the game. “I thought Ipswich set up really well, made it difficult for us, got a lot of bodies behind the ball and it was going to be that kind of game where we had to be patient. “Of course, having the extra man helped. It was that first goal that was key for us and we played really well in the second half. “Getting goals from different players is key. Dan [Burn] has always scored important goals for us and it was great to see Will [Osula] score with a great header. He's a player of rich potential and hopefully that is a real confidence lift for him.” Regarding the penalty, awarded for a tug on Jacob Murphy by Julio Enciso, which referee Michael Salisbury gave after VAR called him over for a second look, Howe said: “Well, I felt instantly it was a penalty. I felt Jacob was stopped. “I wasn't sure whether VAR would get involved and force the referee's hand. I was obviously pleased that they did. Because my initial view, it was a clear penalty. “But was it a clear and obvious error? People who have seen it again will tell me. I haven't had that luxury yet.” The win moved the Magpies up to third in the Premier League and Howe expects the race for the Champions League places to continued to the final week of the season. “It will go down to the wire,” he added. “The important thing today was that we bounced back from last week. We have been very consistent and now we have four huge games.” Howe was surprised that his assistant Jason Tindall was booked for dissent during the second half, a third caution which will lead to a one-match touchline ban. “It baffles me why, to be honest, because I was right there and I saw and heard everything,” Howe insisted. “To a degree, I think it's aimed purely at trying to stop Jason managing, but I was the one back in the dugout so I don't see the issue. “But let's not overegg it. The bigger blow would be losing a player. He is just there to support and help the players and he will still be there. “I think we over-egg the importance of the touchline, really, because the players can't hear what you're saying anyway. You think they can, but you can't. I was just pleased to lead the team and very pleased with how we played.”

