Town Women Thrash Cheltenham to Confirm Title and Promotion
Sunday, 27th Apr 2025 16:19
Ipswich Town Women sealed the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to the Women’s Championship for the first time via a thumping 8-0 victory over Cheltenham Town in front of a sell-out 2,000-plus crowd at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon.
The Blues were already effectively promoted as champions as their goal difference was so superior to second-placed Hashtag United’s but today’s comprehensive win formally sealed the deal.
Sophie Peskett and Natasha Thomas netted two each and Lucy O’Brien, Ella Rutherford, Ruby Seaby and debutant Kaci-Jai Bonwick one apiece as Joe Sheehan’s side romped to victory in front of a sell-out crowd.
In the end, the Blues won the title by six points with Hashtag losing their final fixture 2-0 at Oxford this afternoon. Full report on Town’s victory to follow.
ITFC/Matchday Images/Dan Thomas
