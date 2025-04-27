Town Women Thrash Cheltenham to Confirm Title and Promotion

Sunday, 27th Apr 2025 16:19 Ipswich Town Women sealed the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to the Women’s Championship for the first time via a thumping 8-0 victory over Cheltenham Town in front of a sell-out 2,000-plus crowd at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon. The Blues were already effectively promoted as champions as their goal difference was so superior to second-placed Hashtag United’s but today’s comprehensive win formally sealed the deal. Sophie Peskett and Natasha Thomas netted two each and Lucy O’Brien, Ella Rutherford, Ruby Seaby and debutant Kaci-Jai Bonwick one apiece as Joe Sheehan’s side romped to victory in front of a sell-out crowd. In the end, the Blues won the title by six points with Hashtag losing their final fixture 2-0 at Oxford this afternoon. Full report on Town’s victory to follow.

ITFC/Matchday Images/Dan Thomas



bradforblues added 16:21 - Apr 27

Brilliant news, well done Joe and the ITFC ladies 4

EuanTown added 16:21 - Apr 27

Well done ladies 2

Gforce added 16:22 - Apr 27

Congratulations ladies, thoroughly deserved, now go win the championship!! 1

grinch added 16:25 - Apr 27

Well done Ladies fantastic achievement shining light of the season and coming a day after the mens team confirmed relegation lift for the club 0

emergencylime added 16:33 - Apr 27

Been a long time coming, especially coming so close a couple times, but perseverance has paid off! 1

trevski_s added 16:33 - Apr 27

Brilliant result ladies and after the past few amazing seasons they have had in such a tight league to get out of, they truly deserve this. Both teams in the Championship now next season and both teams to win the Championship COYB 1

