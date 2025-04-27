Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Women Thrash Cheltenham to Confirm Title and Promotion
Sunday, 27th Apr 2025 16:19

Ipswich Town Women sealed the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to the Women’s Championship for the first time via a thumping 8-0 victory over Cheltenham Town in front of a sell-out 2,000-plus crowd at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon.

The Blues were already effectively promoted as champions as their goal difference was so superior to second-placed Hashtag United’s but today’s comprehensive win formally sealed the deal.

Sophie Peskett and Natasha Thomas netted two each and Lucy O’Brien, Ella Rutherford, Ruby Seaby and debutant Kaci-Jai Bonwick one apiece as Joe Sheehan’s side romped to victory in front of a sell-out crowd.

In the end, the Blues won the title by six points with Hashtag losing their final fixture 2-0 at Oxford this afternoon. Full report on Town’s victory to follow.


ITFC/Matchday Images/Dan Thomas



bradforblues added 16:21 - Apr 27
Brilliant news, well done Joe and the ITFC ladies
4

EuanTown added 16:21 - Apr 27
Well done ladies
2

Gforce added 16:22 - Apr 27
Congratulations ladies, thoroughly deserved, now go win the championship!!
1

grinch added 16:25 - Apr 27
Well done Ladies fantastic achievement shining light of the season and coming a day after the mens team confirmed relegation lift for the club
0

emergencylime added 16:33 - Apr 27
Been a long time coming, especially coming so close a couple times, but perseverance has paid off!
1

trevski_s added 16:33 - Apr 27
Brilliant result ladies and after the past few amazing seasons they have had in such a tight league to get out of, they truly deserve this. Both teams in the Championship now next season and both teams to win the Championship COYB
1


