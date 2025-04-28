Youngsters on Trial at Sunderland and Huddersfield

Monday, 28th Apr 2025 09:43

Released U18s keeper Alan Fleischer is on trial with Sunderland, while defender George Iorpenda is spending time with Huddersfield Town.

Fleischer played for the Black Cats U18s in their 3-1 defeat to their Newcastle United counterparts on Saturday.

The second-year scholar, who spent time on loan at Heybridge Swifts earlier in the season, is being released by the Blues at the end of the season having been at the club since the U9s.

Centre-half Iorpenda is on trial with the Terriers and played alongside his elder brother Tom, who has made a handful of appearances for the West Yorkshire club’s first team, for their B side in a 2-1 defeat to Mansfield Town’s U21s at the end of last week.

Iorpenda, 18, who was on loan at Brightlingsea Regent earlier in 2024/25, is another set to move on this summer.

Meanwhile, schoolboy academy keeper Ruben Wreford was at an England goalkeeper camp at St George’s Park for the first time last week. Wreford, who is from Essex, has been in Town U18s squads this season.





TWTD