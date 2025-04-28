Voting Open For Men's Player of the Year

Monday, 28th Apr 2025 14:18 Voting is now under way for the Supporters Club’s men’s Player of the Year award. Last summer, skipper Sam Morsy carried off the gong, which was presented to him following the home game against Middlesbrough. This year, following feedback that too many awards were being handed out when too few people were still at the ground, a new approach is being taken to their presentation. “To keep voting open as long as possible, the awards ceremony will be held and recorded by the club at Playford Road as close as we can to the last game against West Ham,” the Supporters Club explains on its website. “The winners of the men’s, women’s and academy awards, plus the Irene Davey Award from the family of our late patron, will then be shown before the players emerge from the tunnel for that match and released on YouTube and Facebook simultaneously so that fans worldwide will all get the announcement together. TownTV will also carry the clip so it will be available to the widest audience possible. “We hope this proves popular, the last two seasons’ feedback having highlighted the fact that only a few hundred ever get to see the awards pitchside before and after a game a month prior to season end. “This way we hope to get past those points and make it available for everybody at the same time.” You can cast your vote here

itfcskayman added 15:44 - Apr 28

Between Delap, Cajuste and O’Shea for me. I’d edge towards Cajuste 0

