U21s Win at Sheffield Wednesday

Monday, 28th Apr 2025 14:49

Town’s U21s returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough earlier this afternoon, Rio Morgan, Gerrard Buabo and Josh Pitts netting the goals.

The Blues, hammered 7-0 at AFC Bournemouth in their last outing to abruptly end an eight-game unbeaten run, went behind to a Bruno Fernandes goal in the ninth minute but Northern Ireland U21 international Morgan (pictured) levelled six minutes later and then Buabo, making his first start having recently returned from the injury he suffered in pre-season, made it 2-1 on 22.

Josh Pitts, who joined Town from Southampton following a trial spell in January, netted the third in the 71st minute having come off the bench.

The Blues’ XI featured Somto Boniface and Tommy Taylor who were both on the bench for the first team at Newcastle on Saturday and Corbin Mthunzi, the former Brighton defender, who recently signed following a trial, as well as two unnamed trialists on the bench.

John McGreal’s side are next in action on Tuesday 6th May when they host Fleetwood at Playford Road.

U21s: Williamson, Babb, Boniface, Mthunzi, Mazionis, Carr, Mendel, Morgan, Buabo, Taylor (c), Valentine. Subs: Adebayo, Fletcher, Trialist, Pitts, Trialist.





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache