Former Blues Defender Smith Celebrating First Club Trophy of Career

Monday, 28th Apr 2025 16:24 Former Blues defender Tommy Smith is celebrating winning the first club trophy of his long career, Auckland FC having claimed the A-League Premier Plate in their first season. The Premier Plate is awarded to the team finishing top of the league, before the top six teams compete in play-offs to determine that season’s champions. New Zealand international Smith, 35, joined Auckland, the second Kiwi side playing in the otherwise Australian A-League, as they went into their inaugural campaign and is their vice-captain. Smith was with the Blues between 2006 and 2018 after joining as an academy scholar at 16. He went on to make 251 starts and 17 sub appearances, scoring 23 goals. First club trophy of my career, amazing stuff from all associated with the club 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/xNn64hwcMu — Tommy Smith (@tommysmith1990) April 28, 2025 Elsewhere, former Town full-back Myles Kenlock’s Barnet secured promotion from the National League to League Two as champions on Saturday. Kenlock, 28, joined the Bees in the summer has missed the last couple of games having picked up a knock but with manager Dean Brennan having described him as “a massive player for us”.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Edmundo added 16:38 - Apr 28

Is that a team of Tommy Smiths? 1

bringmeaKuqi added 17:22 - Apr 28

Good for him. Deserved a bit more joy than he got in his career with us. Scored against the scum though 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments