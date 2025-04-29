Fulham Linked With Johnson

Tuesday, 29th Apr 2025 19:56 Fulham are reportedly interested in Town right-back Ben Johnson. The 25-year-old joined the Blues on a free transfer last summer having been released by his boyhood club West Ham United, signing a four-year deal. Now, according to Sky Sports News, the Cottagers are keen on the Londoner, who has never played outside of the Premier League. His contract is understood not to feature a relegation clause and the former England U21 international will be in Kieran McKenna’s plans for next season having made a strong end to this campaign. Town will be under no pressure to sell this summer - although are all but certain to lose Liam Delap due to the £30 million relegation release clause in his contract - and will be keen to keep most of the squad together ahead of their 2025/26 Championship campaign. Fulham also interested in Ipswich Town right-back Ben Johnson. No relegation clause and part of Kieran McKenna’s plans next season. Would require substantial bid. #ITFC #FFC https://t.co/wu90CZQoMy — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) April 29, 2025

Photo: REUTERS/Ian Walton



