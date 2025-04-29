New Signing Wood Starts For U18s in Draw With Watford

Tuesday, 29th Apr 2025 20:10 Recent signing Charlie Wood made his Town U18s debut as David Wright’s side drew 1-1 with Watford at Playford Road in their final Professional Development League Two South home game of the season this afternoon. Wood, who recently joined the club from Needham Market having been on trial at AFC Bournemouth and with interest from other top-flight clubs, began the game in central midfield and came close to scoring in the first half but was thwarted by Hornets keeper Zack Braverman. Needham manager Tom Rothery has backed the 17-year-old to make his return to the Blues - Wood previously having had a stint in the Town academy as a schoolboy after being scouted in Tiptree before being released and joining the Marketmen - a success. “It’s massive kudos to our academy, James Mant [academy head coach] and all of the staff there – they deserve a lot of credit,” Rothery told Suffolk News. “He played four games for us in the first team, started one and scored a goal in one of his appearances of a sub. “What I can say is that first and foremost he’s a really nice lad. He made a big impression, he showed in those four games that he’s willing to listen and that he’s massively coachable. “That’s the one thing you need to be when you go into a professional set-up. He’ll listen, he’ll be sponge-like and that gives him a good chance. “And he’s also got a lot of good attributes. He’s a big lad, he’s got energy and he’s technically good. “It’s a brilliant story and I’m so pleased for him and his family. It’s also obviously good for the club, it shows the pathway we have and it’s nice to have played a small part in his journey.” Remi Domi opened the scoring for the Blues’ youngsters in the 16th minute but Watford, whose side included Kristian Shevchenko, son of Ukrainian legend Andriy, levelled as they improved in the second half. Town have one more game before their season ends, at Coventry City on Saturday. U18s: Fletcher, McCann (O'Sullivan 62), Brouwers (Buskell 77), Elliott, Chenery, Longwe, Boswell (Adebayo 46), Wood (Nicolaou 62), Eze, Domi, Trialist. Unused: Wreford.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments