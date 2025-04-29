Miller Pulls Out of Wardley Fight - Reports

Tuesday, 29th Apr 2025 22:20

Jarrell Miller is reported to have pulled out of the interim WBA World Heavyweight title fight with Fabio Wardley at Portman Road, leaving the Town-supporting boxer looking for a new opponent the fight on Saturday 7th June.

According to various sources, Brooklyn-born Miller, 36, known as the Big Baby, has called off for reasons yet to be revealed.

Chantry fighter Wardley’s Queensberry Promotions management, run by Frank Warren, are now on the hunt for a new opponent for Portman Road’s first ever boxing event.

Miller, who has twice failed drugs tests, was facing having a portion of his purse withheld by the British Boxing Board of Control after he slapped Wardley at a press conference at Portman Road following the announcement of the fight earlier this month where he wore a Norwich City shirt.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Borough Council has approved the club’s application for a licence to stage the fight.

Ipswich-born, Town-supporting Wardley has long held the ambition of holding a fight at Portman Road having become a familar face at Blues matches over the last few seasons, often sitting next to chairman and CEO Mark Ashton in the directors' box.





Photo: Reuters