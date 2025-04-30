Planning Committee Unanimously Backs Aquatics Centre

Wednesday, 30th Apr 2025 13:14 Ipswich Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously backed the aquatics centre development proposed for the car park behind the Cobbold Stand earlier today. The scheme, which was initially announced in July 2022 having been drawn up in collaboration with Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Town, will see a new aquatics centre - featuring pools, water flumes, a gym and fitness studios, as well as a soft play area and cafe - a hotel and park areas built on the car park the opposite side of Portman Road from the football ground. In addition, a seven-storey car park would also be constructed in order to replace the spaces lost due to the new development, while there is an in-principle agreement between Town and IBC that the new Cobbold Stand when it is built will take an additional 3,635m² of land behind the existing structure. Portman Road will re-routed into a curve as part of the aquatics centre project ahead of the Blues’ long-term plans for a stand development. Handford Homes, which is owned by IBC, sought full permission in March last year for the aquatics centre project with permission unanimously granted at this morning’s meeting. Councillor Neil MacDonald, leader of IBC, said: “This approval is a momentous achievement, representing another leap forward in making our vision a reality. “This project will become a community jewel, a symbol of how sports, leisure, and communal wellbeing are valued in Ipswich. “Our focus now shifts to implementing the next phases of the project and continuing to attract forward-thinking investors who share our commitment to a healthier, more vibrant Ipswich.”



Councillor John Cook, portfolio holder for Communities and Sport, added: “This is a huge step towards providing modern, accessible, and sustainable sports facilities that will serve residents for generations to come. “The new aquatic centre is not just a replacement for Crown Pools it is a significant upgrade that puts health, inclusion, and community pride at its core.” The next step for the project is the technical design phase, during which the detailed architectural and engineering designs will produced. That phase, which could take up to 12 months, will see a detailed design programme produced and a timeline for the construction phase agreed, along with the final funding strategy, which is expected to be a combination of public and private sector investment.



Photo: DB3 Group



Wacko added 13:22 - Apr 30

Handford Homes, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, sought permission from… Ipswich Borough Council. Sounds a bit fishy 2

NthQldITFC added 13:28 - Apr 30

If it's still just a little 25m pool with (another) massive gym space, it's a criminal missed opportunity. But then the West Stand redevelopment is infinitely more important anyway. 1

EuanTown added 13:29 - Apr 30

Getting out of the multi storey car park on a match day is going to be the worst place in the world. 0

BrandonsBlues added 13:32 - Apr 30

If it is anything like the Gainsborough project it will fall over on the "development of the comprehensive investment strategy". Or have IBC learnt from that debacle. 0

dirtyboy added 13:39 - Apr 30

The pool will be infinitely less useful than Crown Pools.



Lovely project, but aesthetics came before useability.



Suffolk swimming will now probably move completely for UEA once this is built ...in Norfolk...beggars belief.

0

