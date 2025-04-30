Sheehan Nominated For Manager of the Year

Wednesday, 30th Apr 2025 14:06

Ipswich Town Women’s manager Joe Sheehan has been nominated for the FAWNL Premier Division Manager of the Year award.

Sheehan, whose side confirmed the title and promotion to the Women’s Championship for the first time, via an 8-0 thrashing of Cheltenham on Sunday, is nominated alongside Exeter’s Abbie Britton, Stoke’s Marie Hourihan and Daniel McNamara of Wolves.

Votes can be cast here before 12pm on Saturday.





TWTD