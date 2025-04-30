Miller's Withdrawal From Wardley Fight Confirmed

Wednesday, 30th Apr 2025 20:16

Queensberry Promotions has confirmed that Jarrell Miller has been forced to withdraw from his fight with Fabio Wardley at Portman Road, due to a shoulder injury.

Yesterday, it emerged that the Brooklyn-born Miller, 36, known as the Big Baby, had called off for reasons which at the time hadn’t been revealed with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions looking for an alternative opponent for the interim WBA World Heavyweight title fight on June 7th.

Queensberry has now issued a statement outlining the position: “Due to a shoulder injury sustained during a training camp, Jarrell Miller has had to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Fabio Wardley on June 7.

“Queensberry are currently speaking to all relevant parties regarding the situation and expect to have a replacement opponent announced within the next 48 hours.”

Wardley added on Twitter: “A replacement will be announced this week and the show will go on!”

Earlier this month, Miller slapped Wardley at a chaotic press conference at Portman Road while wearing a Norwich City shirt.

Ipswich-born, Town-supporting Wardley has long held the ambition of staging a fight at Portman Road having become a familiar face at Blues matches over the last few seasons, often sitting next to chairman and CEO Mark Ashton in the directors' box.





Photo: ITFC