McKenna: There Are Going to Be Quite a Lot of Late Calls
Thursday, 1st May 2025 14:46
Town boss Kieran McKenna says there will be a lot of late fitness calls ahead of Saturday’s game at Everton with the squad still hit by injury as well as suspension.
Leif Davis and Ben Johnson are unavailable due to their red cards, while Wes Burns (ACL), Chieo Ogbene (achilles), Jaden Philogene (MCL) and Aro Muric (shoulder) are all out for the season.
Conor Townsend (hamstring), Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Sammie Szmodics (ankle) and Kalvin Phillips (achilles) also all missed last week’s match at Newcastle, while Omari Hutchinson (hamstring) and Jens Cajuste (managing ongoing issue) were on the bench but would only have been used in desperation.
“To be honest, I'm not going to go through so many individually again, but last week we said we were in a really difficult spot and it's not very dissimilar,” McKenna said.
McKenna admits the lack of players is impacting how he goes into games rather than any wider aims: “At the moment, the approach is dictated by availability.
“Our position at the moment is find a way to go to Goodison and compete. We're coming off three really, really difficult games.
“The overriding goal still has to be in terms of the games to pick up points and perform as well as we can.”
Photo: TWTD
