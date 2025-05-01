McKenna: Cajuste is a Player We Like a Lot
Thursday, 1st May 2025 16:24
Town manager Kieran McKenna answered that ‘it would be obvious’ when he was asked whether he would like to have on-loan Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste at Portman Road next season with the Sweden international a player he and his staff like a lot.
Cajuste, 25, has been one of the club’s outstanding performers this season with fans citing him as one of the leading contenders for the Player of the Year award alongside Liam Delap and Dara O’Shea.
Town are understood to have paid a €1.5 million (£1.3 million) loan fee for Cajuste with a mandatory €12 million (£10.2 million) buy-out had they stayed in the Premier League.
“I think he's been one of the top performers this season and to do that in a team that's found it a big challenge and with some injury issues that he's been carrying and in a new league and new country and everything, I think it's a testament to his quality.
“Of course, he's a player that we like a lot, but he's Napoli's player, he's here on loan. Any conversations to the contrary, I think they won't take place until the end of the season.”
