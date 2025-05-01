Palmer Nominated For Premier League Save of the Month

Thursday, 1st May 2025 16:41

Blues keeper Alex Palmer has been nominated for the Premier League Save of the Month award for April for his brilliant late stop during the 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Palmer, who signed for the Blues from West Brom in January, secured a point with the save from Enzo Fernández in the fifth minute of injury time.

Also nominated are West Ham’s Alphonse Areola, Guglielmo Vicario of Spurs, Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, twice for two saves, and Matz Sels of Nottingham Forest.

Voting is open now here until 12pm on Monday with the winner announced on Friday 9th May.

It's the fourth time a Town keeper has been nominated for Save of the Month this season with Aro Muric having been shortlisted in September and Christian Walton in December and January.





TWTD