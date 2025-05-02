Barbrook Wins Two Awards at Sutton

Friday, 2nd May 2025 09:27 Blues youngster Finley Barbrook has been named both the Players’ Player and Young Player of the Year at his loan club Sutton United. Midfielder Barbrook, 20, joined the Amber and Chocolates in August and was a regular throughout their Vanarama National League campaign as they finished 13th, but reached the final of the National League Cup in which they were beaten by Leeds United’s U21s. Outlining what won him the Players’ Player award, which was presented to him by manager Steve Morison, the Sutton website says: “The on-loan Ipswich Town midfielder has been a key cog at the heart of Sutton’s midfield, racking up 43 appearances in all competitions, and has missed just three games due to suspension since making his debut back in August until injury brought his campaign to an early end. “Barbrook has shown composure on the ball and tenacity in the tackle, as well as contributing three goals – notably the winner at home to Maidenhead United and the equaliser against AFC Fylde, either side of a Goal of the Season nomination with his strike against Ebbsfleet United in the FA Trophy.” Barbrook, who hails from Southwold, spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelmsford, while twin brother Harry, a left-back, ended this campaign on loan with the Clarets having previously been with Braintree earlier in 2024/25. Their father Matthew was a youth player with the Blues and Scunthorpe in the late 1980s before playing locally in non-league with Lowestoft, Wroxham, Southwold and Sole Bay United.

Photo: Matchday Images



muccletonjoe added 09:30 - May 2

Will be going out a few leagues higher next season 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 09:55 - May 2

Congratulations Fin, season couldn't have gone much better for you. Loan to L1 for fist half of next season. Then who knows. 0

