Sheeran to Play Three Portman Road Gigs

Friday, 2nd May 2025 09:35

Town sponsor and minority shareholder Ed Sheeran will play three live shows at Portman Road this summer.

Sheeran will play three nights at the home of the Blues, on July 11th, 12th and 13th, his first UK shows since 2023 in which he will play fan favourites as well as songs from his next album, Play, which is set to be released in September.

Myles Smith and Tori Kelly will be the support acts for the show on the 11th, Busted, whose lead singer Charlie Simpson is also a Town fan, and Dylan the following night and James Blunt and Maisie Peters on the 13th. Play can be pre-ordered via Sheeran’s official website which will give access to an exclusive pre-sale for concert tickets from 9am next Wednesday. You must have a Ticketmaster account registered with the email address used for the album pre-order. General sale will begin next Friday at 10am.

Sheeran is donating £1 from every ticket sold to the Live Trust, a new initiative offering support to people working in live music.





Photo: REUTERS/Chris Radburn

EuanTown added 09:46 - May 2

Let's see what the ticket prices are first 0