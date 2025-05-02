U18s at Coventry
Friday, 2nd May 2025 12:08
Town’s U18s take on Coventry City at the Sky Blues’ academy on Saturday afternoon in their final Professional Development League Two South match of the season.
David Wright’s side, who drew 1-1 at home to Watford on Tuesday, are currently ninth in the division but a win could move them up a place in the table. Coventry are third in PDL2 North.
