Australian Huni Wardley's New Opponent

Friday, 2nd May 2025 18:10 Australian Justis Huni has been named as Fabio Wardley’s new opponent for his June 7th interim WBA World Heavyweight title fight at Portman Road. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the original opponent, Brooklyn-born Jarrell Miller, had called off due to a shoulder injury and that Wardley’s representatives, Queensberry Promotions, would name a replacement within 48 hours. Huni is that man with the 26-year-old currently number one in the WBO rankings having beaten Shaun Potgieter in the second round via a TKO in front of his home fans in Australia in January. The Meadowbrook, Queensland-born fighter has a record of 12 fights and 12 wins, seven by KO.

Photo: Reuters



