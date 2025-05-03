Hutchinson and Chaplin Start at Everton
Saturday, 3rd May 2025 14:04
Town have made two changes for this afternoon’s game against Everton at Goodison Park with Omari Hutchinson and Conor Chaplin returning to the side.
In manager Kieran McKenna’s 150th league game in charge and Goodison’s penultimate fixture before the Toffees move to their new stadium, Hutchinson is back from his hamstring injury wide on the right with Ben Johnson dropping out following his red card last week.
Chaplin makes his first start since the Newcastle game in December as the number 10 with Julio Enciso moving to the left-sided role and Jack Clarke dropping to the bench.
Kalvin Phillips is back also among the subs after his achilles issue, as is Axel Tuanzebe, who was rested last week. Jens Cajuste is also again among those on the bench, as is youngster Somto Boniface for the third game running.
Everton make two changes with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jack Harrison, who is among the subs, dropping out of the XI and Dwight McNeil and Carlos Alcaraz coming into the side. Summer Blues target Armando Broja is on the bench, as is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is back after a hamstring injury.
Everton: Pickford (c), Mykolenko, Branthwaite, O’Brien, Patterson, Gana, Garner, Alcaraz, Ndiaye, McNeil, Beto. Subs: Virginia, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Iroegbunam.
Town: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy (c), Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap. Subs: Walton, Phillips, Cajuste, Luongo, Hirst, Tuanzebe, Godfrey, Clarke, Boniface. Referee: Lewis Smith (Preston). VAR official: Paul Tierney.
