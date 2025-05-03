Hutchinson and Chaplin Start at Everton

Saturday, 3rd May 2025 14:04 Town have made two changes for this afternoon’s game against Everton at Goodison Park with Omari Hutchinson and Conor Chaplin returning to the side. In manager Kieran McKenna’s 150th league game in charge and Goodison’s penultimate fixture before the Toffees move to their new stadium, Hutchinson is back from his hamstring injury wide on the right with Ben Johnson dropping out following his red card last week. Chaplin makes his first start since the Newcastle game in December as the number 10 with Julio Enciso moving to the left-sided role and Jack Clarke dropping to the bench. Kalvin Phillips is back also among the subs after his achilles issue, as is Axel Tuanzebe, who was rested last week. Jens Cajuste is also again among those on the bench, as is youngster Somto Boniface for the third game running. Everton make two changes with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jack Harrison, who is among the subs, dropping out of the XI and Dwight McNeil and Carlos Alcaraz coming into the side. Summer Blues target Armando Broja is on the bench, as is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is back after a hamstring injury. Everton: Pickford (c), Mykolenko, Branthwaite, O’Brien, Patterson, Gana, Garner, Alcaraz, Ndiaye, McNeil, Beto. Subs: Virginia, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Iroegbunam. Town: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy (c), Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap. Subs: Walton, Phillips, Cajuste, Luongo, Hirst, Tuanzebe, Godfrey, Clarke, Boniface. Referee: Lewis Smith (Preston). VAR official: Paul Tierney.

Photo: Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 14:09 - May 3

Good. 1

TimmyH added 14:33 - May 3

Looks quite an attacking looking side now Hutchinson and Chappers are back...just a bit disappointed that Taylor is in midfield rather than Cajuste. 0

armchaircritic59 added 14:39 - May 3

No problems with Hutchinson and Chaplin. Feel sorry for Jack Clarke, keeps being made the fall guy when someone gets sent off, has been showing encouraging signs of playing himself into some form. Should be playing instead of Enciso, extremely unlikely to be here next sesaon. Nothing against JE personally. 0

Leejames99 added 14:40 - May 3

Mckenna treatment of Jack Clarke is disgraceful unless he now 'has a knock', lad should leave for his career, if Connor Chaplin is getting in over J Clarke and Morsy & J Taylor starting over Cajuste and Phillips then this is exactly why i say Mckenna wont change next season.

If Cajuste and Phillips are fit enough for bench then start them Mckenna.

Once Hirst comes on that 6 of the team that drew 2-2 with Fleetwood in 2023 its ridiculous. -2

blues1 added 14:53 - May 3

Leejames99. Normally id tend to agree about players starting games, if theyre fit enough for the bench. However, if they ssy only have 20 minutes or so in tgem, then yoh dont start them. Also, like last week, it may well be the case, that with the players we have unavailable, they may be on the bench, but will only be used if absolutely necessary. 1

Linkboy13 added 14:55 - May 3

Cajuste and Phillips wont be here next season no point in playing them. Phillips has done nothing to warrant a start sideways and backwards passing and virtually non existent in games will struggle again next season where ever he goes. Jack Clarke a bit unfortunate not to start maybe because he's another one on the move next season which there will be many. 0

Leejames99 added 15:11 - May 3

@blues1

Respect your point totally, I can't see how Cajuste needs 3 weeks rest, there is still a point to play our best if fit to try and stay above Leicester.

I just feel J Clarke has not been given a chance and will go Mckenna would rather have Davis and Broadhead on left. 6 of the team from 2 years ago is not great at all, unless he is putting likes of Chaplin and Taylor in the shop window now we are down which would make total sense -1

blueboy1981 added 15:30 - May 3

McKenna couldn’t care less, lucrative and long Contract in his pocket.

Try and make him care now about Winning / Losing !!

Good Luck ! 0

