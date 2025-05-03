Everton 2-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 3rd May 2025 17:07 Julio Enciso hit a superb strike from 30 yards and George Hirst nodded home at the back post as Town came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park. Beto gave the Toffees the lead with a header in the 26th minute, then Dwight McNeil made it two nine minutes later from distance with the Merseysiders appearing to be cruising to victory until Enciso smashed in his second goal for Town on 41 and sub Hirst equalised 11 minutes from time to take what in the end was a deserved point for the Blues. Town made two changes from the team which lost 3-0 at Newcastle last weekend with Omari Hutchinson and Conor Chaplin returning to the side. In manager Kieran McKenna’s 150th league game in charge of the Blues, Hutchinson was back from his hamstring injury wide on the right with Ben Johnson dropping out following his red card at St James’ Park. Chaplin made his first start since the Newcastle home game in December as the number 10 with Enciso moving to the left-sided role and Jack Clarke dropping to the bench. Kalvin Phillips was back also among the subs after his achilles issue, as was Axel Tuanzebe, who was rested last week. Jens Cajuste was also again among those on the bench, as was ex-Everton defender Ben Godfrey and youngster Somto Boniface for the third game running. Everton made two changes with Abdoulaye Doucoure out of the 20 and Jack Harrison among the subs and McNeil and Carlos Alcaraz coming into the side. Summer Blues target Armando Broja was on the bench, as was Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was back after a hamstring injury. Ahead of kick-off the home support displayed tifos and gave the teams a ticker-tape welcome as they took to the field in what had been declared ‘Supporters Day’ with the match the penultimate fixture at Goodison Park. Once the game got under way, with the Blues in their rarely worn Burgundy second kit, Liam Delap, with Everton another of the many clubs reported to be interested in signing him this summer, burst forward from halfway in the fifth minute after a loose pass but slipped over as he shot from the edge of the box having failed to look up and spot Enciso in space to his left. On seven, Jacob Greaves, again at left-back, did well to put a foot in to intercept McNeil’s ball through to Beto and was caught late by the Guinea-Bissau international’s studs, however, referee Lewis Smith failed to spot the foul. From the corner, Jarrad Branthwaite headed back across the box but Beto nodded weakly to Alex Palmer. In the 14th minute, with the Toffees well in control but with the game having the lack of intensity typical of an end-of-season dead rubber, Beto looped a header well over. Town broke down the right a minute later, Hutchinson squeezing over a low cross which Delap tried to heel-flick towards the far corner but the England U21 international was unable to make significant contact. The Blues briefly began to see more of the ball and in the 21st minute Hutchinson struck a shot which cannoned out to Enciso on the left of a defender but the on-loan Brighton man shot well over. Three minutes later, Nathan Patterson shot straight at Palmer when in space on the right of the area with the Toffees again putting Town under pressure. On 25, Iliman Ndiaye’s shot was blocked, then with the Blues failing to clear their lines, Beto almost played in Alcaraz with a flicked header.

But home fans only had to wait another minute for a goal with the same two players combining. Alcaraz crossed from the left and Beto headed across Palmer into the far corner having found space between Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess. Three minutes after the goal, Delap and Jake O’Brien clashed in the left corner at the Town end and both were booked. Within a minute, Delap had collided with Branthwaite as they went for a bouncing ball with the Everton defender left on the ground and the home fans calling for a red card. Referee Smith decided otherwise, although spoke to the Town striker, and VAR agreed. Morsy joined Delap in the referee’s book on 33 for a foul on Ndiaye, then two minutes later the Toffees increased their lead. McNeil, out of almost nothing, unleashed a shot from 25 yards from out towards the right which seemed to catch the motionless Palmer out as it beat him to his left, either due to a deflection of Burgess or just the curl on the ball. Enciso shot into Jordan Pickford’s arms in the 37th minute, then two minutes later had an even better opportunity, taking the ball into the box on the left but scraping his shot into the side-netting when he should have scored. But a minute later, the Paraguayan international did bag his second goal for the Blues, and what a strike it was. The 21-year-old brought the ball forward a few paces centrally before smashing a 30-yard effort which beat Pickford and struck the underside of the bar and nestled in the net. Town had looked down and out at 2-0 and it looked like a case of how many goals Everton might score, but suddenly the Blues were back in it. And from an Enciso corner in the 44th minute, they weren’t too far from a second, the ball falling to Dara O’Shea, who stabbed ahead to Greaves on the edge of the six-yard area but the ex-Hull City man was unable to get in a clear shot at goal with his back to goal. That was the last action of a half which had started slowly following the pre-match festivities, as perhaps wasn’t a surprise with neither team having much to play for. But the first Everton goal and Delap’s clashes with Everton defenders upped the atmosphere and the tempo of the game. The Toffees’ second goal seemed to have settled the game and put the home side on their way to a comfortable win, but Enciso’s excellent strike - although he will feel he also ought to have scored his effort a moment or two earlier - breathed new life into the Blues and the match. Town began the second period brightly, Enciso, buoyed by his goal, making direct runs and winning free-kicks in the Everton half. On 54, a couple of minutes after he had been fouled by Ndiaye on the touchline below the Blues support, Enciso underwent treatment before continuing. Following the break, in which both teams went to the touchline for drinks and instruction, O’Neil crossed from the right for the home team but failed to find Beto or Ndiaye. On 58, Delap broke away on the left and cut inside Patterson before the ball squirmed through a challenge to Enciso on the edge of the area but this time his shot was straight at Pickford. Everton began to dominate again but without creating a serious chance, Greaves making a couple of important interceptions, then in the 65th minute Chaplin fouled Alcaraz, who reacted angrily, going head-to-head with the Town forward, and having been separated by their teammates, both were yellow-carded. Four minutes later, Town made a triple change, Chaplin, Delap and Morsy replaced by Jack Clarke, George Hirst and Kalvin Phillips. The substitutions seemed to reinvigorate the Blues Clarke breaking away down the left and then Hirst exchanging passes with Hutchinson on the right. On 76, Greaves got forward down the left for the first time, Hirst stabbing his low cross back to Enciso but the Paraguayan’s radar was again off and the ball looped well over. Everton made a double change ahead of the restart, Calvert-Lewin and Harrison taking over from Beto and McNeil. And in the 79th minute, the Blues levelled. After O’Shea had been caught late by Vitali Mykolenko in the build-up, Hutchinson went round the outside of Idrissa Gueye and stood up a cross which flicked off the Senegalese midfielder’s toe and reached Hirst at the far post, the Scotland international nodding into the ground and the roof of the net to claim his fifth goal of the season. Before the game restarted, Mykolenko was booked for his foul on O’Shea, then following the kick-off Hirst charged into Branthwaite off the ball, then Patterson charged back into him for good measure and they were both booked. On 82, Town switched Taylor for Cajuste and the Toffees swapped Patterson for Ashley Young. Two minutes into six additional minutes, a long throw caused Pickford problems but Greaves was adjudged to have fouled the England keeper. A minute later, the Blues swapped Enciso for Tuanzebe, the loanee’s superb goal having been the game’s turning point. Everton were the side pushing for a third goal at the whistle but without causing Town too many problems and referee Smith’s whistle confirmed a sixth draw on the road for the Blues. At 2-0 it looked a case of Town having to keep the scoreline respectable with the home side dominant and pushing for more goals in front of a crowd in a party mood on their second-last day at their home since 1892. But Enciso’s brilliant strike re-energised the Blues and in the second half Town had the better of the chances with the visitors’ backline repelling the home attack and Enciso in particular having one or two other chances prior to Hirst’s leveller. In the end Town, who haven't previously come from two down to draw this season, deserved the point. A performance which illustrated that the spirit which was such a factor in the back-to-back promotions still remains despite this season’s disappointments and frustrations, and the sort of positive display and result manager Kieran McKenna will have been looking for in the final four games of the campaign. Town are next in action at home to Brentford next Saturday in this season’s penultimate Portman Road fixture. Everton: Pickford (c), Mykolenko, Branthwaite, O’Brien, Patterson (Young 82), Gana, Garner, Alcaraz, Ndiaye, McNeil (Harrison 77), Beto (Calvert-Lewin 77). Subs: Virginia, Keane, Broja, Coleman, Iroegbunam. Town: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy (c) (Phillips 69), Taylor (Cajuste 82), Hutchinson, Chaplin (Clarke 69), Enciso (Tuanzebe 93), Delap (Hirst 69). Unused: Walton, Cajuste, Luongo, Godfrey, Boniface. Referee: Lewis Smith (Preston). VAR official: Paul Tierney. Att: 39,305.

ImAbeliever added 17:09 - May 3

Good 0

muccletonjoe added 17:15 - May 3

Enciso , Taylor, Hutchinson can all be pleased with their game today. In truth the whole team showed a bit more edge. 5

Reuser_Who added 17:15 - May 3

I'm so happy with how the squad is shaping up for next season. We have many players who haven't really played for various reasons but have the ability to make such an impact in the Championship. I can't see us needing to sell many players, except for Delap. 2

ImAbeliever added 17:16 - May 3

The future’s bright. 0

DifferentGravy added 17:19 - May 3

Good fightback.



But same old tactic(the one trick pony) got us in the mess in the first place. Pass, pass, pass at the back....one up front, no one to aim for....give the ball away....goal. Everton werent even pressing us at the time. Second half was much the same. Then, finally, a more direct approach, subs come on, with some Clarke flair thrown in.....and lo an behold....we begin to create chances. Hurst did brilliantly when he came on.



Ref was a joke, absolute homer. Hurst scores, from kick off he has his shirt pulled, then is obstructed. Runs into the player and gives a foul away. Player gets up and shoves Hurst twice in the chest. Hurst book, Brainthwaite nothing and Pickford is just a total bell....end of sentence.



Credit to the players for still giving it a go when they could just get the deckchairs out



Away support superb. 4

ipswichultra added 17:20 - May 3

Tactician masterclass from McKenna. Anyone watching that who thinks we don’t belong on the Prem needs to give their head a wobble.

Remember next year we’ll have Harness back from loan, with a fully fit Chappers and Burnsy. The attacking threat of those three will strike fear into all Championship opposition. -2

DifferentGravy added 17:21 - May 3

Tactician.......wheres that been this year!? Jeez 4

EricGatesShinpad added 17:31 - May 3

Amazed by the Everton Centre backs.... For lads that are over 6 and half feet tall they sure seem brittle. I won't miss that next season and I just hope we don't start that throwing to the ground behaviour..... I expect it from Some of our flair players because that is part of the game now but I can't see Burgess or O'Shea doing that.....

1

algarvefan added 17:43 - May 3

I've been banging on about Hirst all season, we suddenly looked a real threat going forward when he replaced Delap, Hirst is an intelligent striker with a good all round game, Delap needs to improve his game and learn to pass when the time is right, rather that try to do it all by himself. Enciso, Hutch and Taylor all had good games and what a goal Enciso scored, must be up there for goal of the season. 4

Stato added 17:44 - May 3

All season long it has been tough for whoever was selected in the front 3 as they have all been feeding off scraps. Enciso has shown Omari what is possible if you have the right attitude. We'll come straight back but we'll need spend another 100m to have any chance of staying up. 0

Lightningboy added 17:49 - May 3

Awful 1st half (apart from the goal)..everything I do not want to see us doing next season - dithering about with the ball in our own 18 yard box,passing it sideways & backwards..dreadful to watch.



Much better 2nd half..got the ball forward more (that's the general idea guys).



Btw,Can someone get Terry Butcher to have a word with Jacob Greaves to man-up a bit..spends most of the game on his backside complaining. 3

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:50 - May 3

Everton had a lot of the ball, but really didn't create all that much danger for all their possession. We had some good periods and might even have snatched a win at the end. (Wonder why we subbed Encisco? Should we have been more positive at that point when we were probably the better team?) Anyway, well done to the lads for sticking in there and coming away with a point - feels much better than the defeats we've had to suffer lately. We should at least be one of the more competitive teams in the Championship as we clearly have a base to build on. 1

therein61 added 17:57 - May 3

All in all i thought we were comfortable after a shaky start then we started to believe and could have with luck nicked it at the end. 0

ArnieM added 18:03 - May 3

....and that's why Hirst should be starting every game. 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 18:04 - May 3

We are going down with some dignity.

That was a good performance once we got going.



Mrs OldBoy, who has no interest in footy other than that which in inflict upon her via Radio Suffolk and my screams.

She said, "you have been able to score goals against very good sides, that is something".

0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 18:05 - May 3

Shame Hirst was injured for so long.

2

oioihardy added 18:07 - May 3

Relagation aside , a really good point and good to come back for once :) 0

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 18:08 - May 3

I'm really happy to have Hirst up front next year if LD departs as expected. He has shown he's up to it in his opportunities this year and with Clarke, Philogene, Chappers, Burns, Ogbene, Broadhead . Just need to get another striker to back him up.

Defence and keepers are all top Championship level unless we lose any of them. Another centre mid and we will be flying .

Thoroughly deserved that point today, Town fans were loud all game . We will be back. 2

Bert added 18:10 - May 3

A very good away point with a patched up team. Good to see the spirit is still there. 0

oldelsworthyfan added 18:11 - May 3

I like Delap, but I believe he would be more effective playing alongside Hirst. What is there to lose by giving them game time together? It could even be more exciting than all this dreary 'passing sideways out of the back'! 0

ChrisBlue75 added 18:14 - May 3

For me, Ipswich are so much more cohesive when Hirst plays number 9. Spectacular and dangerous as Delap can be, a fully fit George Hirst would be a massive plus next season. 1

bluebullet29l added 18:16 - May 3

Harness back? And?.......good god. Szmodics back yes but harness...no thanks 0

ChrisFelix added 18:19 - May 3

For all his potential Delap is too greedy. He plays in a team & needs to involve his team mates.

Also am alone in thinking that our poor home form is not helped by giving away fans the prime seats in the Cobbold stand. Any atmosphere has simply been nullified 1

TimmyH added 18:26 - May 3

A good battling draw from the lads, nice to see us for once come back from a deficit as it's largely been the other way round this season when in front. Probably Enciso's best game for us and some of Hutchinson's play looked quite sharp after the lay-off as for Jack Taylor what's the point? 0

VanDusen added 18:35 - May 3

Uh - Harness has had a stonking season for Derby, quite apart from a pretty decent showing in his early games for us?? Anyone who doesn't want him back next year must have rocks in their head?!



Good performance today in the end. Soft first goal from the defence after O'Shea had bad luck with his clearance that led to the cross. Their second was a good goal, but I was thinking how little we deserved it in a very even game. Nice to see us getting a result that was fair on the balance of the play.



Good to see the ground before it goes - proper old school. Spine tingling opening tho same old Premier League atmosphere (ie - none) for the rest of the game. Noticeably full into injury time tho so respect to them for that. 0

