McKenna: It Was Certainly a Difficult Spot

Saturday, 3rd May 2025 18:39 Blues boss Kieran McKenna admitted his side were in a difficult spot at 2-0 down and was delighted that they showed the character to stick at it and claim a 2-2 draw with Everton in Goodison Park’s penultimate fixture. Beto and Dwight McNeil gave the home side a two-goal advantage in what was a party atmosphere at the ground the Toffees have called home since 1892, but a brilliant Julio Enciso strike and a late header from sub George Hirst saw the Blues take a deserved share of the spoils. In addition to the game situation, McKenna again struggled to put a side together due to injuries and suspension, while last week’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle had confirmed relegation back to the Championship after one season. “It was certainly a difficult spot to be in,” he said. “Both in terms of how we’ve come into the game and the challenges we’ve had again this week just getting a fit group together to start the game and trying to get some players back for the bench, and coming here knowing it was a big day for Everton as well. “I didn’t think we started badly but two moments really, it’s the level. Beto’s really good on crosses and we didn’t defend it well enough and it’s a good strike [from McNeil] but we should do better with it and you’re in a really difficult spot then in the game and in your season. “But the group really stuck at it, it was a really great goal to get us back in it but the goal also probably doesn’t happen if the group has stopped believing and dropped their heads at that point. “I thought we were good value for a couple of goals. I thought we played some good football, defended with pretty good organisation, didn’t give Everton too much and thought we were value for a point.” At his pre-match press conference McKenna said he would have to make a number of late calls due to injuries. “We were working at the start of the week where we’ve been for the last few weeks with a group of 13 or 14,” he explained. “All the boys who were on the bench that were back in, Jens [Cajuste], Kalvin [Phillips], Axel [Tuanzebe], they weren’t fit to start the game but made themselves available for the team, really. “Omari [Hutchinson], of course, good to get him back in the side today and we’re missing probably our four first-choice full-backs [Tuanzebe, the injured Conor Townsend and suspended Ben Johnson and Leif Davis], if you want to call them that, which is pretty unusual. “So again it was a backline of two centre-halves out of position in the full-back positions and Woolfy [Luke Woolfenden] and Burge [Cameron Burgess] really stepping up. A lot of challenges but the boys have coped with it well.”

McKenna says the spirit his team showed to come back from two down in those circumstances has been present throughout the campaign, although not always obvious. “I think that’s evident and I think it’s been there all season,” he continued. “Some days it’s harder to show it than others with the level of the opponent, but it’s been there all season and shown again today. “In a difficult circumstance, everyone stuck at it. Even at the start of the second half, we started really well but there was a spell where we had to defend all together for 10 minutes and were really disciplined and even at 2-1 everyone was prepared to do that. And if you do that, you give yourself a chance to push on later in the game and get the goal back. “I don’t think there’s any question mark around that, it’s how it has to be. The supporters deserve it and that’s what we have to keep on showing.” Asked whether McNeil’s goal took a deflection, the Town manager said: “I don’t think it did. There was a lot of swerve. Dwight McNeil’s done that before and it’s not easy to read. I’m sure we’ll maybe look at it and think we could do better. I think it was just the swerve on the ball.” Enciso’s 30-yard strike which beat England keeper Jordan Pickford off the underside of the bar was the game’s turning point. McKenna says the Paraguayan international, who is on loan from Brighton, scores similar efforts in training. “He does,” he added. “He’s got an incredible showreel for a young player, certainly. It’s in some ways frustrating that we haven’t had him for more of the season because he arrived late and then he had an injury pretty soon after coming. “That individual quality that pretty much every team at this level has lots of, that can win you points and win you games, Julio is certainly one who can do that. “We’re enjoying having him, I think it’s a testament to him how he’s working for the group because he’s a loan player here for a short while and he’s not been able to quite get the momentum that we would have wanted early enough in the season, but he’s stuck at it, the group have stuck with him, they know he’s a talent, they know he can make a difference with us. “They’re pushing him, they’re helping him improve, he’s improving. Players who come to us tend to do so and you can see him getting better and maturing by the week. “He made a big difference for us today, he made a big difference for us at Stamford Bridge, at Bournemouth and we would have loved to have had him a little bit earlier.” Quizzed on whether there’s any provision in his loan for him to stay with Town beyond the end of the campaign, McKenna said: “No, it’s a contractual thing, but there’s no option to keep him. He’s a big, big talent and he’s a Brighton player come the summer.” McKenna was pleased with the impact his subs made in the second half: “The bench is getting a little bit stronger than it has been in recent weeks. It was nice to have Kalvin [Phillips] back available and Omari [Hutchinson] back [in the XI], which allowed us to have Jack [Clarke] or someone else on the bench. “We’re still not anywhere near full strength but I think we’ll get stronger over the next couple of weeks and we know the bench can make a big, big difference at this level. “The three boys that came on early, especially, did really well and gave us energy whenever we started to lack it and delighted with George for the goal.” Hirst’s goal was his fifth of a season in which he has started only five starts in addition to 21 sub appearances and McKenna believes the Scotland international, who suffered an injury in pre-season and then another in October, has done well every time he’s played and will only get better. “He has,” he reflected. “It will be another frustration for us in the summer because we’ve missed him a lot this season when he hasn’t been available. “He makes a good impact off the bench. When he’s had his chances to start, he’s done really well, probably deserves to play more but Liam [Delap]’s form has been very good. “I think he’s developing really well. I think he’s got a great chance. That profile of striker, taller, maybe gangly in their early 20s strikers, they tend to develop a little bit later. Often you look at some of those that have gone on to do really well, at 24, 25, they’re certainly not where they are at 28, 29, 30. “I think he’s got a good chance to keep developing, he’s maturing well and a really good moment to them.” Delap’s displays and 12 goals have made most of the headlines this season and McKenna says Hirst will be delighted to have added to his goals, as will his teammates. “Everyone’s pleased for each other in that group when anyone individually does well,” he said. “We know that Liam’s goal tally has been good and his performances have been good and had plenty of notice. “But George knows, he can feel it day-to-day, that he’s getting better. He feels it and we all see it in training and he’s managed to show it at Premier League level. It’s a big, big jump from where he was a couple of years ago, so he’s not even had that much time playing Championship football as a starter, he only really had the first half of last season. “At 25, I think what he still is, the way he’s growing physically and mentally, I think he’s got a great chance to keep pushing on.” Delap was booked for a clash with Jake O’Brien in the first half and then moments later collided with Jarrad Branthwaite, leading to calls for a red card from home fans. Asked whether the striker, with Everton understood to be one of the many Premier League sides keen on signing him in the summer, needs to rein in the physical aspect of his game at times, McKenna said: “Liam knows this, he likes to play on the edge and it’s a strength of his. He knows he needs to manage it and he’s done it pretty well this year.”

What a comeback! That team spirit will be hugely important next season, and is one reason I am confident of promotion. I know there will be some high profile departures, but many very good players will return from injury and we will make new signings too.

The fact that the team is still showing good team spirit dispite relegation is testament to the management skills of Keiran McKenna.

Goal of the season for Enciso! Quite brilliant!

