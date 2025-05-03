TWTV Video Verdict - Everton

Saturday, 3rd May 2025 22:15

The TWTV team reflect on the Blues’ spirited 2-2 draw with Everton in Goodison Park’s penultimate game and speak to Toffees fan Nick Durbin, AKA Mr Drone, about the emotional move and take a look at the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to assess the game, Julio Enciso’s brilliant goal and the character Town showed to come back from 2-0 down.

Photo: TWTV