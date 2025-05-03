Moyes: We Never Shook Ipswich Off

Saturday, 3rd May 2025 22:27 Everton boss David Moyes admitted that the Toffees “never shook Ipswich off” during this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Goodison Park. The Blues put in a spirited display to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, Julio Enciso smashing in a stunning 30-yarder and George Hirst nodding home at the back post. “We're disappointed,” Moyes admitted. “We never shook Ipswich off, really. They were always there or thereabouts. We just couldn't quite get enough. “I thought we did a lot of good things. We've tried some different things today as well to see how players play in different roles. “I thought we did really well in the opening part of the game for 30 minutes or so. I thought we played really well and got the goals eventually. “But I think the goal just before half-time for them just sort of rocked us a little bit. It always gave Ipswich something to go at and we couldn't quite get the third goal to get ourselves clear.” He added: “I thought there were a lot of good things about us – we controlled a lot of the game – but they are a tricky team, Ipswich, which people will know if they've watched a lot of football. They build up very well from the goalkeeper, out through the team and up to the front line. “So we had that to cope with in the first half but I thought the two goals we scored to get ourselves in front were thoroughly deserved.

“Then we gave up a goal, which was pretty slack from our point of view but, obviously, it was a wonderful finish from the boy [Enciso], so we'll hold our hand up to that. “I thought the second half we had a lot of the ball and dominated it. We got some really good crosses and balls into the box but there were a lack of shots on goal. I don't know if we truly deserved to draw the game, but then we might not have done enough to get it over the line to win in the second half. “I thought we made a couple of terrible decisions, a couple of players on the pitch for the second goal regarding runs and tackles and whatnot when neither were needed and we sort of left ourselves a bit exposed.” While Town claimed a point from being two down for the first time this season, Everton threw away a two-goal advantage for the fourth time in 2024/25. Moyes, who pre-match admitted he'd be interested in Town striker Liam Delap but feels he will move to a bigger club this summer, was asked why he believes his side have failed to hold onto leads. “I think if we all knew the answer we would make sure it doesn't happen again,” he reflected. “I think there's a bit of understanding how to see the game through.”

TWTD



