Humphreys Voted Wycombe Supporters' Player of the Season

Sunday, 4th May 2025 20:11 On-loan Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys has been voted the Wycombe Wanderers Supporters' Player of the Season. Humphreys, who had already been named the Official Wycombe Wanderers Supporters Association’s Young Player of the Year, has enjoyed an impressive season at Adams Park as the Chairboys finished fifth in League One. They will face Charlton in the play-offs with the first game at home next Saturday. “Thanks to the supporters to start with for voting,” he told the Wycombe official website. “Really pleased with it. “Personally, I’m happy with the season. Not done yet and hopefully three big games still to come. “Looking back on it, from the first moment coming on against Rotherham, all the way up to whenever the season ends, it’s been a really enjoyable experience and I thank everyone connected to the club. “A lot of credit goes to the people who helped bring me in, a really good environment, I knew some of them [former manager Matt Bloomfield and ex-recruitment head Scott Mitchell, who previously worked at the Town academy]. “And then the players, I didn’t know any of the players before walking in but I sat next to GMac [Garath McCleary] and Grim [Jack Grimmer] on the first day and ever since then I’ve felt really at home, which is why I’ve been able to do what I can on the pitch.” Looking ahead to the play-offs, the 21-year-old says winning a place in the Championship at Wembley would be the icing on the cake. “There could be, that’s our goal,” he added. “I don’t want to shy away from that, that’s what we want, but it’s not going to be easy, there are three other really good teams competing for the same thing. “I feel good personally, I feel ready, so we’ll dust ourselves down and go again next week.” Reflecting on the midfielder’s first spell out on loan, in which he has made 42 starts and six sub appearances, scoring seven goals, manager Kieran McKenna said recently: “It's very good and exactly what we wanted for Cameron, really. “He's had a full season of playing. You can never be sure, but we were pretty sure whichever team were lucky enough to get him, he'd be a big player for them. “He's done very well and let's hope he can get his third promotion in three years. I'm not sure how many people would have had three promotions by the age of 21, but if he can do that, I'm sure someone will dig through the record books to see if anyone else has done it. I hope maybe he'll get four by the time he's 22!”

Photo: IMAGO/PRiME Media Images via Reuters Connect



