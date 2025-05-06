U21s Host Fleetwood in Final Fixture

Tuesday, 6th May 2025 09:58 Town’s U21s play their final game of Professional Development League Two South fixture against Fleetwood at Playford Road this morning (KO 11am). Despite having many of the regular starters from the first half of the season out on loan, John McGreal’s side have ended the season impressively, losing only one of their final 10 games. Last week, they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Hillsborough with Rio Morgan, Gerrard Buabo and Josh Pitts on target. They sit in fifth in the PDL2 South table but with Charlton above them 14 points better off having completed their fixtures. Cardiff in sixth could still overtake the Blues, however. Today’s match could well be the club’s last in the Professional Development League set-up with the Blues hoping to move their academy up to category one before the start of 2025/26 which would see them take part in Premier League 2. Elsewhere, the U18s were beaten 4-2 at Coventry in their final match of the season on Saturday. David Wright’s side finished ninth in their version of PDL2 South. Meanwhile, left-back Teddie Bloomfield, who left the Town academy aged 14 to join Aston Villa in September 2022, came on as an 80th-minute sub as the Midlanders beat Manchester City 3-1 in the FA Youth Cup final at Villa Park yesterday. Bloomfield is the son of one-time Norwich City academy striker Danny, a stalwart of local non-league football, and the nephew of Luton Town manager and former Blues youngster Matt. Ex-Town head of academy recruitment Steve McGavin is part of Villa’s youth recruitment staff.

