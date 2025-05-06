Bruce: Baggott a Smashing Lad and a Smashing Pro

Tuesday, 6th May 2025 11:14 Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce has praised “smashing lad and smashing pro” Elkan Baggott following the end of the central defender’s loan spell with the Seasiders, who named him their Community Champion. Indonesia international Baggott joined the League One side at the start of August and went on to make 17 starts and three sub appearances without scoring, having spent lengthy spells out injured between the end of his first month at the club and the start of November and then, after playing only one game following his return, until mid-January. Bruce says he’s been impressed by the 22-year-old’s contributions on the pitch and in the community. “It doesn’t surprise me that he goes to the food bank every week to help serve the people,” Bruce told the Blackpool Gazette. “He’s a smashing lad and a smashing pro. Unfortunately, with the injuries he’s had, it’s not gone as well as everyone would’ve hoped. “There’s no doubt at all in my mind, he’s going to go on to be a very decent defender. “As a professional, if I show you the charts in the gym - he wins everything. Underneath all that, he’s got a fantastic human side to him.” Baggott, who is contracted to the Blues until this summer but with the club having an option for a further season, says he enjoyed his time with the Tangerines. “I've loved every minute of my time here at Blackpool,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wish the club all the best for the future.”

Photo: Matchday Images



