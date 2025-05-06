Al-Hamadi: I Felt the Love Throughout My Time at Stoke

Tuesday, 6th May 2025 11:25 Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has thanked everyone at Stoke City following the completion of his loan spell with the Championship side. Iraq international Al-Hamadi joined the Potters on loan in January and went on to make 11 starts and four sub appearances, scoring twice, as Mark Robins’s side finished 18th in the table, only two points off the relegation zone. “Thank you for taking me in as one of your own for these last three months,” the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram. “We obviously felt the relief as a collective for avoiding a disastrous end to the season, but that should by no means take away from the fact that this football club is too big to be constantly in this situation. “We all exhausted ourselves to try and end the season as best as possible. I have full faith that this club can get back where it belongs. “Thanks to all the staff, coaches, everyone behind the scenes and the boys for making it somewhat enjoyable considering the circumstances. “Thank you to the fans who sang my name home and away. I felt the love throughout and enjoyed every minute of being here.” Al-Hamadi, who joined the Blues from AFC Wimbledon in January 2024, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028.

Photo: Matchday Images



gkroon89 added 11:48 - May 6

Not sure he is good enough for a team aiming to be battle for the top of the Championship next season unfortunately.



Might be one to let go in the Summer. 1

