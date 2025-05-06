Huni: Wardley Fight a Gift I Took With Both Hands

Tuesday, 6th May 2025 12:50 Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni says being called in as a late replacement to face Fabio Wardley for the interim WBA World Heavyweight title at Portman Road on June 7th is a gift which he took with both hands. Queenslander Huni was confirmed as Wardley’s opponent on Friday after US fighter Jarrell Miller pulled out with a shoulder injury. Like Ipswich-born, Town-supporting Wardley, the 26-year-old is unbeaten, having won all 12 of his fights, seven by a knockout, and is currently number one in the WBO rankings. “This is a gift and I just took it with both hands,“ Huni told >Code Sports. “It came down to whether or not I want to change my life now, because who knows when another oppor­tun­ity like this will come up? Everything is pos­it­ive, and I’m just tak­ing it with both hands. “If I turned down this fight, I’d live the rest of my life with regret. And I think it’s a win­nable fight. I think I’ve got what it takes to box his ears off.” Huni’s manager Mick Francis spent the days prior to the announcement in discussions with Wardley’s Queensberry Promotions. “We got wind of it a week ago, but there were a few guys in the mix,” Fran­cis added over the weekend. “It all really ramped up in the last 48 hours though. “It’s a fight that makes sense. It’s two undefeated guys, num­ber one in the WBA and num­ber one in the WBO and it’s Aus­tralia versus Eng­land. “We’ve been on calls and in talks non-stop for the last couple of days and this deal came through at about 1.30am on Sat­urday morn­ing.” Huni, who had been pencilled in for a fight on June 8th in Australia, is set to fly to England this week for a press conference officially announcing the fight before returning home to continue his training. Promoter Frank Warren believes Huni is an even tougher opponent for Wardley: “I am very happy that we have been able to bring in probably an even tougher opponent for Fabio in Justis Huni. “This will be a great fight between two young heavyweights on the rise and with an eye on the big prize. “Justis holds the number one spot in the WBO rankings, so it says a lot about him that he is prepared to surrender his position to fight Fabio in a 50-50 on paper for the WBA Interim world title. “There is also the added dimension of Justis being a Matchroom fighter and we’ve got a lead to protect!” Tickets for the fight are on sale via Town here.

Photo: AAP Image/Darren England



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ipswichboi added 12:58 - May 6

Smash him Fab. Hopefully this guy won't come out wearing a scum shirt like the last pair of losers 0

Super_Cooper added 13:18 - May 6

Who will Cam Burgess be supporting?!? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments