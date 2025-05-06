Huni: Wardley Fight a Gift I Took With Both Hands
Tuesday, 6th May 2025 12:50
Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni says being called in as a late replacement to face Fabio Wardley for the interim WBA World Heavyweight title at Portman Road on June 7th is a gift which he took with both hands.
Queenslander Huni was confirmed as Wardley’s opponent on Friday after US fighter Jarrell Miller pulled out with a shoulder injury.
Like Ipswich-born, Town-supporting Wardley, the 26-year-old is unbeaten, having won all 12 of his fights, seven by a knockout, and is currently number one in the WBO rankings.
“This is a gift and I just took it with both hands,“ Huni told >Code Sports. “It came down to whether or not I want to change my life now, because who knows when another opportunity like this will come up? Everything is positive, and I’m just taking it with both hands.
“If I turned down this fight, I’d live the rest of my life with regret. And I think it’s a winnable fight. I think I’ve got what it takes to box his ears off.”
Huni’s manager Mick Francis spent the days prior to the announcement in discussions with Wardley’s Queensberry Promotions.
“We got wind of it a week ago, but there were a few guys in the mix,” Francis added over the weekend. “It all really ramped up in the last 48 hours though.
“It’s a fight that makes sense. It’s two undefeated guys, number one in the WBA and number one in the WBO and it’s Australia versus England.
“We’ve been on calls and in talks non-stop for the last couple of days and this deal came through at about 1.30am on Saturday morning.”
Huni, who had been pencilled in for a fight on June 8th in Australia, is set to fly to England this week for a press conference officially announcing the fight before returning home to continue his training.
Promoter Frank Warren believes Huni is an even tougher opponent for Wardley: “I am very happy that we have been able to bring in probably an even tougher opponent for Fabio in Justis Huni.
“This will be a great fight between two young heavyweights on the rise and with an eye on the big prize.
“Justis holds the number one spot in the WBO rankings, so it says a lot about him that he is prepared to surrender his position to fight Fabio in a 50-50 on paper for the WBA Interim world title.
“There is also the added dimension of Justis being a Matchroom fighter and we’ve got a lead to protect!”
Tickets for the fight are on sale via Town here.
Photo: AAP Image/Darren England
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Premier League Preview: Newcastle United by ad_wilkin
Relegation could finally be mathematically confirmed on Saturday afternoon as Town face a Newcastle side still on a high from their Carabao Cup success but also having to compete to maintain a Champions League space.
Assets, Chasms and Withering Patterns by DanLyles
“The short answer is yes. I’m still happy here”, said Kieran McKenna when asked if he was committed to the club at a recent press conference.
Premier League Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
Not much has gone Town’s way this season, they’ve rarely picked up three points let alone two wins in a row. The 2-1 victory against Bournemouth will have been a welcome boost and has seen some shoots of hope emerge back into the fanbase.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]