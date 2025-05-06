Ticket Window For Town Fans For Sheeran Gigs

Tuesday, 6th May 2025 15:14

Town season ticket holders and members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale window for July’s three Ed Sheeran concerts at Portman Road on Thursday.

Blues sponsor and minority shareholder Sheeran will play at the home of the Blues on July 11th, 12th and 13th, shows which will feature fan favourites as well as songs from his next album, Play, which is set to be released in September.

The pre-sale window for season ticket holders and members, who will receive an exclusive pre-sale code to their registered email address, opens at 10am on Thursday when they can join the queue using this link.

The code will grant access to the pre-sale but does not guarantee a ticket, however, those are successful will have the chance to buy up to six tickets.

Supporters must have a Ticketmaster account registered to the same email address as their season ticket/membership and be signed in to access the pre-sale. Fans are also advised to ensure that their contact details, including mobile phone numbers, are up to date with both Town and the Ticketmaster ticketing system given verification codes may need to be sent as part of the pre-sale process.

Play can be pre-ordered via Sheeran’s official website which will give access to pre-sale for concert tickets from 10am on Wednesday. General sale will begin on Friday at 10am.

Sheeran is donating £1 from every ticket sold to the Live Trust, a new initiative offering support to people working in live music.

Myles Smith and Tori Kelly will be the support acts for the show on the 11th, Busted, whose lead singer Charlie Simpson is also a Town fan, and Dylan the following night and James Blunt and Maisie Peters on the 13th.





Photo: Matchday Images

MaySixth added 15:15 - May 6

I'd rather drink my own urine. -5

cookra added 15:24 - May 6

@MaySixth - Please do this in a room quietly by yourself



Ed may not be everyone's taste, his exposure to the world and bringing that to the club can only help it financially.



This in the modern game of football is a massive bonus and a lot of clubs would be thrilled to have Ed as a supporter. 3