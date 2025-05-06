Celebration of Town Women's Promotion on Cornhill

Tuesday, 6th May 2025 15:25

Ipswich Borough Council is inviting fans to celebrate Ipswich Town Women’s promotion to the Women’s Championship for the first time at an event on the Cornhill on Saturday morning from 11.20am.

Joe Sheehan’s side confirmed the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title when they hammered Cheltenham Town 8-0 at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe just over a week ago, securing promotion to the second tier of women’s football in the process.

IBC is holding the special celebration on the Cornhill in the run-up to the men’s penultimate home game of the season against Brentford, hosted by the Mayor of Ipswich, Councillor Elango K Elavalakan.

The event will give fans the opportunity to celebrate the team’s achievement and will feature members of the squad and coaching staff, as well as music and interviews.



“This is a fantastic moment for football in Ipswich and we’re delighted to be recognising the ITFC Women’s Championship promotion,” Councillor Elavalakan said.

“The team has worked incredibly hard and inspired so many in our community, this celebration is a chance for everyone to show their pride and be part of the celebrations.”





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images