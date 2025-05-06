Young Keeper Gray Braintree Young Player of the Season

Tuesday, 6th May 2025 20:21

On-loan Blues keeper Henry Gray has been named Braintree Town’s Young Player of the Season.

Gray, 20, joined the Iron on loan in January and made 20 Vanarama National League appearances as the Essex side finished 17th in the table.

New Zealand U20 international Gray joined Town in the summer of 2023 from New Zealand Central League side Waterside Karori following a trial at the end of the previous campaign. He was previously with A-League club Wellington Phoenix’s reserves.

Prior to making his move to Braintree, Mönchengladbach-born Gray trained with the Blues’ first-team squad having signed a new contract at Portman Road.

In October 2023, Gray, who had a spell on loan with Chelmsford in the second half of 2023/24, spent time training with the All Whites senior squad at a training camp in Spain. He was also named as an alternate for the New Zealand party taking part in the Paris Olympics last summer without being called into the squad.





Photo: Matchday Images