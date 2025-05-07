Supporters Club Recruiting For Leadership Team



Following Town’s recent growth and capturing of the hearts of fans across the country, the Official Ipswich Town Supporters Club is seizing the moment to grow its leadership team and is calling on passionate supporters to get involved. ITSC is looking to recruit new volunteer executive members with a particular focus on filling the key roles of secretary and treasurer. They are also welcoming applications from enthusiastic supporters who want to help with the events and general operations team. “We’re incredibly proud of our roots and the work we do to bring fans together,” said Nathan Parris, chair of ITSC. “But to keep growing and delivering for the fanbase, we need fresh energy and committed volunteers who want to be part of something meaningful.” The Supporters Club plays a vital role in the ITFC community, organising fan events, hosting player question and answer events, supporting charitable initiatives and representing supporters’ voices in discussions with the club. Joining the executive committee offers the chance to help shape the matchday experience and grow the club’s community reach, work directly with like-minded fans to create exciting, inclusive experiences, play an important role during a landmark period in Ipswich Town’s modern journey. The club is specifically hoping to fill the following voluntary roles: Secretary – someone well-organised and confident with meeting admin and internal communications. Treasurer – someone comfortable handling budgets, basic finance and reporting. Events and general members – outgoing, creative individuals who can help make fan events and matchday activations a success. No professional experience is necessary, just commitment, reliability and a passion for Ipswich Town. Those interested in getting involved are invited to apply through this short form. “We’re all volunteers — just fans doing what we love,” added Parris. “And we’re ready to welcome new faces who want to be part of it.” For questions or more info, email the Supporters Club or follow on social media for updates. It is on X/Twitter here and Facebook here.

ITSC



