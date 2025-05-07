Town Pair Graduate From FA Technical Directors Course

Wednesday, 7th May 2025 21:21 Town duo Dmitri Halajko and Gary Probert have graduated from the FA’s Technical Directors Course. Halajko (pictured above, right), who joined the club as academy director in August having previously been sporting director at Colchester United, and Probert, who has been the Blues’ director of football operations since November 2021, were among 16 in the class of 2025 alongside the likes of Per Mertesacker, Arsenal’s academy manager, and Hope Powell, former England women’s manager, now technical director at Birmingham City. “FA Technical Directors Level 5 Course. Completed ✔️ Great group of people to go through the course with and learn from,” Halajko posted on LinkedIn. The FA outlines the course on its website: “The role of a technical director is dynamic and multi-dimensional with the ultimate aim of continued success through the creation of a high performance culture supported by an aligned vision and strategy. “This bespoke individualised course is aimed at those currently working as a technical director in professional football or have been identified as possessing the potential for the role and show a desire to improve what they do. “Over a 20-month programme of learning, you'll explore the role of a technical director and key working relationships, as well as reflect on your current working practices in terms of strategy and leadership, identify areas for development and be fully supported in your continuous improvement. “The programme will allow you to share knowledge and experiences with other technical directors and explore how world-leading organisations operate.”

Photo: LinkedIn



