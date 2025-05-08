Sheeran Tickets Window For Town Fans Opens at 10am
Thursday, 8th May 2025 09:16
The pre-sale window in which Town season ticket holders and members can buy tickets for July’s three Ed Sheeran concerts at Portman Road opens at 10am this morning.
Blues sponsor and minority shareholder Sheeran will play at the home of the Blues on July 11th, 12th and 13th, shows which will feature fan favourites as well as songs from his next album, Play, which is set to be released in September.
The pre-sale window for season ticket holders and members, who will have received an exclusive pre-sale code to their registered email address, opens at 10am when they can join the queue using this link.
The code will grant access to the pre-sale but does not guarantee a ticket, however, those are successful will have the chance to buy up to six tickets.
Supporters must have a Ticketmaster account registered to the same email address as their season ticket/membership and be signed in to access the pre-sale. Fans are also advised to ensure that their contact details, including mobile phone numbers, are up to date with both Town and the Ticketmaster ticketing system given verification codes may need to be sent as part of the pre-sale process.
Sheeran is donating £1 from every ticket sold to the Live Trust, a new initiative offering support to people working in live music.
Myles Smith and Tori Kelly will be the support acts for the show on the 11th, Busted, whose lead singer Charlie Simpson is also a Town fan, and Dylan the following night and James Blunt and Maisie Peters on the 13th. General sale will begin on Friday at 10am.
Photo: Matchday Images
