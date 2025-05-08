Frank: Town Trip Our Most Difficult Remaining Game

Thursday, 8th May 2025 15:23 Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Saturday’s visit to Portman Road is the toughest of his side’s remaining three games. Following their trip to Suffolk, the Bees host Fulham in a West London derby, before completing their Premier League campaign at Wolves on the final day. Brentford are currently ninth in the table and chasing their first ever place in European competition having won their last three matches. “I see the next game as potentially the most difficult of the three,” Frank said. “That’s with big respect to Ipswich. “They have been competitive in every game. I haven't seen them dropping in intensity, performances or willingness to work hard and run hard. “They’re playing at home and it’s their last three Premier League games so they need to enjoy and make the most of it. We need to be absolutely up for it but I also expect us to be.” The Dane, who has been in charge of the Bees since October 2018, is a big fan of his Town counterpart, Kieran McKenna. “I think Kieran is a very good manager and coach,” he added. “I think he’s proven that with what he, his coaching staff and the club have done together - going from League One to the Championship to the Premier League is remarkable. “For whatever reason, they couldn’t stay up and there are always many factors. Kieran is a very clever coach and person, and I’m convinced that he will learn from this, reflect and come back stronger.” Frank goes into the game with the same squad which defeated Manchester United 4-3 at the Gtech Community Stadium last week. “Everyone who was ready for Man United is available again,” he continued. “We got Igor Thiago in the squad against Man United, and also on the pitch, so we were very pleased with that. “Igor is over the worst part and getting into training. Now it’s just about giving him the right load like with any player, whether it’s a joint infection, hamstring or an ankle. “Now he just needs to be fit enough to compete. We pushed him a bit hard to be available for the squad because we needed him. He will not start, but he had a good week of training this week, another good week next week, and we will go from there.” Full-back Aaron Hickey is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined since October 2023 but won’t be ready for Saturday. Midfielder Vitaly Janelt is out for the remainder of the season having undergone heel surgery, while Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) is also not expected to feature again in 2024/25 and Josh Dasilva (knee) is still out.

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



RobITFC added 16:43 - May 8

He is funny! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments