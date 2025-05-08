Tuanzebe in DR Congo Squad

Thursday, 8th May 2025 16:04 Blues defender Axel Tuanzebe has been named in the DR Congo squad for their friendlies against Mali and Madagascar in France in June. The Congolese take on the Malians on Thursday 5th June and the Madagascans three days later with both games in Orleans. Tuanzebe, 27, has been capped three times by DR Congo having switched international allegiance from England, with whom he won caps at U19, U20 and U21 levels, in March 2024. The June fixtures are preparation for Les Léopards’ 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September and October, and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which is being held in Morocco in late December and January. Speaking about playing for the nation of his birth last month, Tuanzebe said: “Representing the country is definitely a proud moment for me and my family. “Unfortunately I’ve missed a few of the international games due to the hand and hamstring issues. Big games coming up leading the table for the World Cup qualifiers, we definitely want to make the World Cup in 2026. “African Cup of Nations is another big tournament and we want to do well in it, the last one we finished fourth. We’re there, we’re climbing, the manager’s implemented a good working environment and work ethic, so all I can see is the team going up.”

