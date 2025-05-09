Sheeran Tickets on General Sale

Friday, 9th May 2025 10:05 Tickets are now on general sale for July’s three Ed Sheeran concerts at Portman Road. Sponsor and minority shareholder Sheeran will play at the home of the Blues on July 11th, 12th and 13th, shows which will feature fan favourites as well as songs from his next album, Play, which is set to be released in September. Having been on pre-sale to those who have pre-ordered Play and Town season ticket holders and members over the last couple of days, they are now available to everyone here. Sheeran is donating £1 from every ticket sold to the Live Trust, a new initiative offering support to people working in live music. Myles Smith and Tori Kelly will be the support acts for the show on the 11th, Busted, whose lead singer Charlie Simpson is also a Town fan, and Dylan the following night and James Blunt and Maisie Peters on the 13th. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Photo: REUTERS/Chris Radburn



