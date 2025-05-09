McKenna: Tuanzebe's Had a Good Week, Phillips and Cajuste Still Struggling

Friday, 9th May 2025 14:06 Town boss Kieran McKenna has no new injury concerns to deal with ahead of Saturday’s home game against Brentford, while Axel Tuanzebe had a good week’s training and Ben Johnson is back from suspension but Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste are still not fully fit. Johnson missed last week’s 2-2 draw at Everton having been sent off for two bookable offences at Newcastle the previous Saturday, while Leif Davis is still out having received a three-match ban for his straight red card against Arsenal. Tuanzebe made his return after aggravating his earlier hamstring problem as a late sub at Goodison Park. Phillips and Cajuste also came off the bench against the Toffees but still aren’t training fully due to an achilles issue for the on-loan Manchester City man and the Napoli loanee’s knee problem which has been managed all season. “Ben Johnson’s back from suspension, Leif Davis is in the last game of his suspension,” McKenna said. “Axel came through the week well. He got a handful of minutes last weekend but he’s had a good training week. “Still struggling a little bit with Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste in terms of the ongoing issues they have and getting them fully available to train and get to their best. “They’re both in and around it but we’ll have to make a decision tomorrow as both are still carrying injuries. And I don’t think there’s anything else new from where we’ve been.” McKenna confirmed that Nathan Broadhead (thigh) and Conor Townsend (hamstring) remain unavailable. Better news is that Sammie Szmodics, who has been out having undergone ankle surgery, could play before the end of the campaign. “There’s still a chance he could be involved this season, in the last couple of games. We’re still on three,” the Blues boss continued. “He’s not too far away, he’s rehabbing well and he’s working out on the grass. Not with the group, but hopefully he’ll be around it in the next few weeks.”

